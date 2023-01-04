Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 81, Sparta 50
Ashwaubenon 51, Sheboygan South 30
Assumption 66, Marathon 38
Bangor 57, Royall 45
Bay Port 59, Green Bay Southwest 39
Boscobel 58, Ithaca 38
Brookfield East 60, Menomonee Falls 49
Brown Deer 65, South Milwaukee 55
Catholic Memorial 68, Waukesha South 37
Cedar Grove-Belgium 65, Kohler 47
Clintonville 60, Waupaca 45
Coleman 56, Peshtigo 38
Columbus 70, Richland Center 54
Cuba City 70, Dodgeville 44
DeForest 60, Lakeside Lutheran 46
Denmark 51, Marinette 44
Elkhorn Area 55, Clinton 38
Fond du Lac 57, Appleton North 40
Franklin 45, Oak Creek 31
Freedom 45, Fox Valley Lutheran 39
Germantown 73, Wauwatosa East 65
Germantown 83, Homestead 73
Gibraltar 50, Stockbridge 10
Green Bay Preble 54, Pulaski 43
Greenfield 57, Whitnall 52
Howards Grove 44, Mishicot 35
Hudson 60, Menomonie 38
Kaukauna 57, Oshkosh North 53
Kenosha Bradford 84, Racine Park 29
Kenosha Tremper 68, Racine Case 37
Kettle Moraine 81, Oconomowoc 31
La Crosse Logan 50, Tomah 44
Lake Mills 50, Cambridge 37
Lomira 47, Campbellsport 42
Luxemburg-Casco 53, Little Chute 25
Marinette 54, Menominee Indian 33
Menasha 55, Winneconne 39
Middleton 65, Madison East 56
Milwaukee DSHA 57, Brookfield Central 52
Milwaukee King 49, Plymouth 34
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 71, Milwaukee Hamilton 22
Monona Grove 53, Sun Prairie West 51
Mosinee 58, Northland Pines 32
Muskego 59, Waukesha North 17
Neenah 58, Kimberly 47
Neenah 63, Green Bay Southwest 29
New Berlin Eisenhower 68, West Bend East 38
New Holstein 62, Kewaunee 46
North Fond du Lac 71, Milwaukee Golda Meir 36
Oakfield 63, Hustisford 33
Oostburg 71, Random Lake 36
Oshkosh West 56, Appleton East 54
Pardeeville 65, Montello 30
Pewaukee 91, Wisconsin Lutheran 46
Pius XI Catholic 58, New Berlin West 42
Pius XI Catholic 71, Xavier 49
Poynette 47, Baraboo 39
Prairie du Chien 57, Westby 22
Rio 60, Cambria-Friesland 30
River Ridge 69, Seneca 17
Riverdale 45, North Crawford 40
Rosholt 60, Tigerton 17
Sauk Prairie 54, Lodi 45
Sevastopol 59, Oneida Nation 34
Shorewood 44, Milwaukee Lutheran 28
Shullsburg 71, Southwestern 46
St. Mary Catholic 68, Reedsville 40
Superior 78, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 14
Three Lakes 53, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 36
Valders 51, Plymouth 45
Waterford 58, Shoreland Lutheran 44
Watertown 48, Westosha Central 33
Wauwatosa East 60, Hamilton 39
Westby 38, Kickapoo 30
Weyauwega-Fremont 53, Nekoosa 16
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/