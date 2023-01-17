Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amery 62, St. Croix Falls 36
Appleton East 68, Oshkosh North 34
Argyle 41, Juda 33
Badger 70, Big Foot 24
Barneveld 50, Monticello 35
Belmont 64, Shullsburg 42
Bloomer 50, Cameron 33
Brookfield Academy 65, Catholic Central 34
Cashton 68, De Soto 23
Chesterton 63, Bader Hillel 10
Clear Lake 49, Webster 30
Colfax 65, Glenwood City 24
Columbus Catholic 51, Northland Lutheran 28
Crivitz 43, Gibraltar 32
Crivitz 44, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13
Darlington 50, Black Hawk 35
Edgar 59, Newman Catholic 52
Edgerton 58, Deerfield 31
Elk Mound 64, Stanley-Boyd 28
Horicon 49, Montello 47
Howards Grove 56, New Holstein 53
Hudson 57, Mosinee 35
Hurley 78, Washburn 49
Kickapoo 57, Wauzeka-Steuben 51
Lakeland 80, Mosinee 46
Lancaster 54, Fennimore 42
Lena 62, Stockbridge 12
Lincoln 61, Augusta 39
Living Word Lutheran 57, Messmer 14
Loyal 49, Columbus Catholic 31
Marion 38, Port Edwards 32
Marshfield 55, Wausau West 45
McDonell Central 79, Luck 13
Menomonie 67, Holmen 29
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 35, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 24
Milwaukee King 77, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 60
Mineral Point 77, Janesville Parker 24
Neillsville 61, Mondovi 29
New Auburn 53, Lake Holcombe 37
New Berlin Eisenhower 55, South Milwaukee 20
New Glarus 72, Wisconsin Heights 38
New Richmond 68, Osceola 41
North Crawford 39, Seneca 37
Northwestern 76, Rice Lake 62
Northwood 44, Shell Lake 40
Oostburg 53, Reedsville 23
Ozaukee 55, Hilbert 47
Pacelli 58, Greenwood 36
Pecatonica 70, Argyle 40
Phillips 72, Rib Lake 33
Phillips 73, Gilman 53
Port Washington 61, Nicolet 35
Prairie du Chien 75, River Valley 32
Racine Park 61, Milw. Washington 16
Randolph 55, Lourdes Academy 28
Random Lake 64, Campbellsport 44
Reedsville 51, Manitowoc Lutheran 47
Rosholt 58, Weyauwega-Fremont 15
Saint Thomas More 47, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 45
Sheboygan Christian 61, Stockbridge 9
Sheboygan Falls 54, Cedar Grove-Belgium 47
Somerset 54, Osceola 37
South Shore 86, Lac Courte Oreilles 33
Stoughton 57, Sauk Prairie 47
Sun Prairie 54, Madison West 13
Suring 60, Wausaukee 48
Waterford 59, Wilmot Union 38
Watertown 51, Mount Horeb 45
Waukesha West 76, Waukesha North 22
Waupaca 65, Nekoosa 40
Wauwatosa West 68, Mosinee 41
West Bend East 62, Nicolet 60
West De Pere 44, Appleton North 41
West Salem 50, Onalaska 41
Westfield Area 56, Amherst 32
Whitnall 60, Living Word Lutheran 46
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66, Gillett 20
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/