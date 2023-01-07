Milwaukee wins 74-70 over Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Kentrell Pullian’s 19 points helped Milwaukee defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 74-70 on Saturday night.

Pullian also added three steals for the Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon). BJ Freeman added 15 points while shooting 5 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and they also had seven rebounds. Markeith Browning II recorded 14 points and went 6 of 11 from the field.

Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons (11-6, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two steals. Damian Chong Qui added 16 points and seven assists for Purdue Fort Wayne. In addition, Ra Kpedi had nine points and 10 rebounds.

