AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 92, Tri-County 22

Amherst 59, Iola-Scandinavia 34

Appleton West 66, Appleton North 63

Aquinas 63, La Crosse Logan 40

Arrowhead 89, Muskego 70

Auburndale 57, Newman Catholic 49

Audubon Tech and Communication 91, Milwaukee Madison 77

Barneveld 57, Albany 37

Bay Port 88, Ashwaubenon 83, OT

Belleville 74, Lake Mills 67

Berlin 46, Kewaskum 24

Bloomer 57, Regis 54

Brookfield Central 62, Brookfield East 58

Burlington 81, Westosha Central 61

Campbellsport 49, Mayville 38

Cassville 60, Belmont 37

Cedar Grove-Belgium 55, Living Word Lutheran 48

Cedarburg 68, Southern Door 60

Central Wisconsin Christian 55, Horicon 50

Chequamegon 50, Phillips 40

Clear Lake 40, Shell Lake 36

Clinton 73, Brodhead 65

Clintonville 61, Marinette 35

Colby 76, Gilman 28

Columbus 62, Wisconsin Dells 50

Columbus Catholic 59, Neillsville 36

Cudahy 63, Brown Deer 51

De Pere 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 56

Denmark 53, Luxemburg-Casco 46

ADVERTISEMENT

East Troy 64, Evansville 51

Eau Claire Memorial 57, River Falls 48

Eau Claire North 68, New Richmond 55

Edgar 60, Assumption 47

Edgerton 62, Turner 51

Edgewood 69, Stoughton 60

Fall Creek 52, Stanley-Boyd 31

Florence 49, Phelps 24

Fond du Lac 68, Appleton East 61

Green Bay Southwest 71, Pulaski 49

Sports

  • Live updates | Argentina plays France in World Cup final

  • Messi makes his record 26th appearance at the World Cup

  • Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts

  • Bills clinch 4th straight playoff berth; beat Dolphins 32-29

    • Greenfield 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 72

    Hamilton 70, Wauwatosa West 58

    Hartford Union 62, Slinger 58

    Highland 61, Shullsburg 36

    Holmen 67, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57

    Homestead 85, Port Washington 44

    Hortonville 83, Kaukauna 68

    Ithaca 81, Kickapoo 53

    Jefferson 69, Whitewater 58

    Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 61, Racine Lutheran 53

    Kettle Moraine 91, Waukesha North 53

    Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Waupun 53

    Kimberly 66, Oshkosh North 62

    La Crosse Central 70, Tomah 32

    Lakeland 43, Antigo 31

    Laona-Wabeno 65, Goodman/Pembine 59

    Little Chute 55, Freedom 31

    Lomira 84, North Fond du Lac 67

    Marathon 60, Stratford 35

    Marquette University 66, Germantown 46

    Marshfield 63, D.C. Everest 60

    Martin Luther 78, Dominican 71

    McFarland 68, Big Foot 50

    Medford Area 57, Tomahawk 16

    Melrose-Mindoro 51, Augusta 23

    Menasha 46, Seymour 41

    Messmer 97, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39

    Milwaukee Juneau 79, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 60

    Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 71, Milwaukee Vincent 64

    Milwaukee South 79, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 44

    Monona Grove 47, Mount Horeb 46

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Monticello 76, Juda 8

    Mosinee 67, Rhinelander 53

    Mukwonago 61, Waukesha West 51

    Neenah 72, Waunakee 45

    New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Greendale 60

    New Berlin West 57, West Allis Central 49

    New London 68, Green Bay East 36

    Nicolet 91, Grafton 82

    North Crawford 68, Weston 47

    Notre Dame 57, Green Bay Preble 50

    Oconomowoc 69, Waukesha South 56

    Omro 78, Laconia 62

    Onalaska 82, Sparta 32

    Owen-Withee 81, Greenwood 15

    Pacelli 57, Pittsville 40

    Pardeeville 68, Wisconsin Heights 62

    Pecatonica 56, Black Hawk 54

    Plymouth 72, Ripon 64

    Prentice 77, Abbotsford 61

    Prescott 97, Amery 66

    Rice Lake 69, Menomonie 48

    River Ridge 66, Potosi 44

    Saint Croix Central 74, Altoona 59

    Sauk Prairie 61, Beaver Dam 55

    Seneca 53, De Soto 29

    Siren 54, Frederic 47

    Somerset 77, Ellsworth 49

    St. Marys Springs 90, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 77

    Stevens Point 57, Wausau West 29

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Thorp 55, Cadott 49

    Union Grove 62, Badger 48

    Unity 64, Turtle Lake 55

    Washburn 81, Mercer 46

    Waterford 69, Elkhorn Area 41

    Waupaca 62, Oconto Falls 58

    Wauzeka-Steuben 89, La Farge 41

    West Allis Nathan Hale 58, Menomonee Falls 51

    West Bend East 61, West Bend West 52

    Westfield Area 50, Nekoosa 45

    Weyauwega-Fremont 57, Bonduel 56

    Whitehall 73, Blair-Taylor 61

    Wilmot Union 71, Delavan-Darien 38

    Winneconne 70, Shiocton 51

    Wisconsin Lutheran 78, Shorewood 33

    Wrightstown 77, Fox Valley Lutheran 71

    Xavier 65, West De Pere 49

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Cochrane-Fountain City vs. Eleva-Strum, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.