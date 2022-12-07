AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 70, Rosholt 18

Argyle 65, Pecatonica 53

Ashwaubenon 57, Wausau West 40

Bay Port 68, Appleton North 50

Belleville 62, Darlington 60

Benton 54, Shullsburg 46

Bonduel 56, Amherst 51

Brillion 81, Two Rivers 55

Burlington 68, Mukwonago 57

Cameron 77, St. Croix Falls 66

Cashton 65, Viroqua 28

Cedarburg 74, West Bend West 44

Cornell 52, Birchwood 40

Crivitz 77, Saint Thomas Aquinas 9

Cudahy 58, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 37

Durand 66, Boyceville 54

Edgewood 47, Evansville 40

Ellsworth 62, Amery 33

Fennimore 47, Prairie du Chien 36

Flambeau 58, New Auburn 42

Fond du Lac 66, Bay Port 45

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 64, Algoma 45

Greenfield 73, Elkhorn Area 49

Howards Grove 66, Sheboygan Christian 50

Janesville Parker 70, Madison Memorial 58

Kewaskum 62, North Fond du Lac 36

Kewaunee 67, Gibraltar 46

Kiel 70, Sheboygan Falls 26

La Crosse Central 70, Eau Claire North 54

Lake Mills 77, Sauk Prairie 71

ADVERTISEMENT

Laona-Wabeno 58, Crandon 51

Madison La Follette 85, Sun Prairie 71

Marathon 58, Neillsville 51

Marquette University 63, Wauwatosa West 56

Marshall 49, Jefferson 34

Mayville 55, Living Word Lutheran 49

Middleton 81, Madison East 53

Milton 74, Monroe 67

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 73, Milwaukee Riverside University 63

Sports

  • Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup

  • Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup

  • Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup

  • Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season

    • Milwaukee Lutheran 87, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79

    Mineral Point 53, River Valley 29

    Monona Grove 71, Columbus 70

    Mosinee 61, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 45

    Nicolet 62, Slinger 24

    Oneida Nation 61, Niagara 40

    Oregon 72, Dodgeville 56

    Oshkosh West 0, Adams-Friendship 0

    Ozaukee 66, Mishicot 43

    Pacelli 84, Tri-County 24

    Peshtigo 65, Southern Door 55

    Port Edwards 84, Wild Rose 49

    Potosi 59, Highland 34

    Prentice 88, Tomahawk 48

    Prescott 83, Saint Croix Central 60

    Racine Lutheran 55, Catholic Central 43

    Racine Lutheran 61, Shorewood 49

    Racine St. Catherine’s 68, The Prairie School 38

    Reedsville 75, Sevastopol 31

    Rice Lake 67, La Crosse Logan 55

    Royall 53, Riverdale 42

    Saint Lawrence Seminary 46, Valley Christian 28

    Saint Thomas More 71, Martin Luther 68

    Shawano 83, Menasha 48

    Shorewood 86, Milwaukee South 47

    Spring Valley 64, Elmwood/Plum City 33

    Stevens Point 60, Chippewa Falls 59

    Stoughton 51, Union Grove 46

    Suring 70, Wausaukee 35

    Tigerton 59, White Lake 23

    Unity 61, Northwood 45

    University Lake/Trinity 44, Augustine Prep 41

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Valders 64, Chilton 58

    Watertown Maranatha Baptist 70, Milw. Academy of Excellence 32

    Waukesha North 64, Watertown 42

    Wautoma 66, Winneconne 63

    West Bend East 60, Slinger 42

    West Salem 97, Luther 88

    Westosha Central 78, Racine Park 45

    Whitefish Bay 58, Hartford Union 55

    Wisconsin Dells 67, Reedsburg Area 66

    Wisconsin Heights 72, Lancaster 61

    Wisconsin Lutheran 87, Neenah 48

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.