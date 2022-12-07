Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 70, Rosholt 18
Argyle 65, Pecatonica 53
Ashwaubenon 57, Wausau West 40
Bay Port 68, Appleton North 50
Belleville 62, Darlington 60
Benton 54, Shullsburg 46
Bonduel 56, Amherst 51
Brillion 81, Two Rivers 55
Burlington 68, Mukwonago 57
Cameron 77, St. Croix Falls 66
Cashton 65, Viroqua 28
Cedarburg 74, West Bend West 44
Cornell 52, Birchwood 40
Crivitz 77, Saint Thomas Aquinas 9
Cudahy 58, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 37
Durand 66, Boyceville 54
Edgewood 47, Evansville 40
Ellsworth 62, Amery 33
Fennimore 47, Prairie du Chien 36
Flambeau 58, New Auburn 42
Fond du Lac 66, Bay Port 45
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 64, Algoma 45
Greenfield 73, Elkhorn Area 49
Howards Grove 66, Sheboygan Christian 50
Janesville Parker 70, Madison Memorial 58
Kewaskum 62, North Fond du Lac 36
Kewaunee 67, Gibraltar 46
Kiel 70, Sheboygan Falls 26
La Crosse Central 70, Eau Claire North 54
Lake Mills 77, Sauk Prairie 71
Laona-Wabeno 58, Crandon 51
Madison La Follette 85, Sun Prairie 71
Marathon 58, Neillsville 51
Marquette University 63, Wauwatosa West 56
Marshall 49, Jefferson 34
Mayville 55, Living Word Lutheran 49
Middleton 81, Madison East 53
Milton 74, Monroe 67
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 73, Milwaukee Riverside University 63
Milwaukee Lutheran 87, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79
Mineral Point 53, River Valley 29
Monona Grove 71, Columbus 70
Mosinee 61, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 45
Nicolet 62, Slinger 24
Oneida Nation 61, Niagara 40
Oregon 72, Dodgeville 56
Oshkosh West 0, Adams-Friendship 0
Ozaukee 66, Mishicot 43
Pacelli 84, Tri-County 24
Peshtigo 65, Southern Door 55
Port Edwards 84, Wild Rose 49
Potosi 59, Highland 34
Prentice 88, Tomahawk 48
Prescott 83, Saint Croix Central 60
Racine Lutheran 55, Catholic Central 43
Racine Lutheran 61, Shorewood 49
Racine St. Catherine’s 68, The Prairie School 38
Reedsville 75, Sevastopol 31
Rice Lake 67, La Crosse Logan 55
Royall 53, Riverdale 42
Saint Lawrence Seminary 46, Valley Christian 28
Saint Thomas More 71, Martin Luther 68
Shawano 83, Menasha 48
Shorewood 86, Milwaukee South 47
Spring Valley 64, Elmwood/Plum City 33
Stevens Point 60, Chippewa Falls 59
Stoughton 51, Union Grove 46
Suring 70, Wausaukee 35
Tigerton 59, White Lake 23
Unity 61, Northwood 45
University Lake/Trinity 44, Augustine Prep 41
Valders 64, Chilton 58
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 70, Milw. Academy of Excellence 32
Waukesha North 64, Watertown 42
Wautoma 66, Winneconne 63
West Bend East 60, Slinger 42
West Salem 97, Luther 88
Westosha Central 78, Racine Park 45
Whitefish Bay 58, Hartford Union 55
Wisconsin Dells 67, Reedsburg Area 66
Wisconsin Heights 72, Lancaster 61
Wisconsin Lutheran 87, Neenah 48
