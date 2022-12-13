AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 13, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 74, Northern Freeze 42

Barnum 66, Cherry 36

Bigfork 43, Carlton 25

Burnsville 81, Apple Valley 35

Chisholm 74, Littlefork-Big Falls 19

Christ’s Household of Faith 54, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 26

Cromwell 65, Deer River 20

Crosby-Ironton 77, Wadena-Deer Creek 67

Dover-Eyota 64, Wabasha-Kellogg 30

Fertile-Beltrami 78, Cass Lake-Bena 62

Hope Academy 48, Liberty Classical 19

Kittson County Central 89, Climax/Fisher 77

Mesabi East 55, Floodwood 38

Minneapolis Southwest 71, Minneapolis South 36

Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Menahga 63

Nova Classical Academy 52, Community of Peace 12

Sacred Heart 61, Red Lake County 36

Sartell-St. Stephen 50, Moorhead 41

South Ridge 80, Greenway 20

St. James Area 73, Nicollet 38

St. Michael-Albertville 94, Osseo 32

Stewartville 95, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 35

United Christian 64, Schaeffer Academy 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

