Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blake 87, St. Agnes 72

East Ridge 70, Roseville 63

Forest Lake 48, Irondale 40

Math and Science Academy 72, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 5

Minneapolis Henry 58, Minneapolis South 47

Minneapolis North 89, Minneapolis Edison 75

Minneapolis Southwest 86, Minneapolis Roosevelt 49

Mounds View 47, Woodbury 44

Prairie Seeds Academy 81, Exploration 28

Stillwater 47, Cretin-Derham Hall 45

White Bear Lake 64, Park (Cottage Grove) 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/