Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blake 87, St. Agnes 72
East Ridge 70, Roseville 63
Forest Lake 48, Irondale 40
Math and Science Academy 72, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 5
Minneapolis Henry 58, Minneapolis South 47
Minneapolis North 89, Minneapolis Edison 75
Minneapolis Southwest 86, Minneapolis Roosevelt 49
Mounds View 47, Woodbury 44
Prairie Seeds Academy 81, Exploration 28
Stillwater 47, Cretin-Derham Hall 45
White Bear Lake 64, Park (Cottage Grove) 39
