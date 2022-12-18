Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma/Pepin, Wis. 47, Hou 43
Bemidji 52, Chisago Lakes 24
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 88, Holy Angels 73
Bertha-Hewitt 51, Ashby 25
Breckenridge 62, Minnewaska 56
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 86, New Ulm Cathedral 20
Caledonia 50, Decorah, Iowa 41
Cambridge-Isanti 64, Sartell-St. Stephen 61
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 75, Hills-Beaver Creek 41
Chatfield 42, Cannon Falls 39
Delano 65, Watertown-Mayer 57
Eagan 69, Waconia 65
Eastview 59, Andover 50
Esko 70, Two Harbors 47
Fergus Falls 64, Sauk Rapids-Rice 49
Fertile-Beltrami 63, Blackduck 39
Grand Meadow 41, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction, Iowa 21
Grand Rapids 72, North Branch 29
Hancock 63, New York Mills 59
Hastings 58, Rochester John Marshall 46
Hayfield 71, Kingsland 53
Heritage Christian Academy 67, Wabasha-Kellogg 31
Hillcrest Lutheran 54, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 53
Hopkins 81, East Ridge 57
Lac qui Parle Valley 55, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 43
Litchfield 36, Eden Valley-Watkins 18
Little Falls 49, Upsala 46
Mankato East 63, Winona 51
Marshall 77, Hill-Murray 52
Minneapolis Roosevelt 75, Irondale 44
Minneapolis South 47, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 38
Minneapolis Washburn 61, Simley 52
Monticello 66, Willmar 37
Nevis 61, Cass Lake-Bena 42
Park Christian 58, Lake Park-Audubon 50
Pierz 72, Mille Lacs Co-op 34
Rochester Lourdes 50, Lake City 30
Roseau 64, Clearbrook-Gonvick 48
Roseville 64, Spring Lake Park 58
Rushford-Peterson 46, North Fayette Valley, Iowa 32
Spectrum 64, Greenway 42
St. Clair 73, Madelia 15
St. Louis Park 76, St. Paul Como Park 54
St. Peter 74, Mankato West 51
Thief River Falls 53, Northern Freeze 37
Vermillion, S.D. 62, Worthington 37
West Lutheran 54, Bethlehem Academy 35
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 45, Southwest Minnesota Christian 43
Winona Cotter 54, Fillmore Central 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brookings, S.D. vs. Fairmont, ccd.
Moorhead vs. Legacy, N.D., ppd.
