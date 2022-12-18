AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma/Pepin, Wis. 47, Hou 43

Bemidji 52, Chisago Lakes 24

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 88, Holy Angels 73

Bertha-Hewitt 51, Ashby 25

Breckenridge 62, Minnewaska 56

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 86, New Ulm Cathedral 20

Caledonia 50, Decorah, Iowa 41

Cambridge-Isanti 64, Sartell-St. Stephen 61

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 75, Hills-Beaver Creek 41

Chatfield 42, Cannon Falls 39

Delano 65, Watertown-Mayer 57

Eagan 69, Waconia 65

Eastview 59, Andover 50

Esko 70, Two Harbors 47

Fergus Falls 64, Sauk Rapids-Rice 49

Fertile-Beltrami 63, Blackduck 39

Grand Meadow 41, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction, Iowa 21

Grand Rapids 72, North Branch 29

Hancock 63, New York Mills 59

Hastings 58, Rochester John Marshall 46

Hayfield 71, Kingsland 53

Heritage Christian Academy 67, Wabasha-Kellogg 31

Hillcrest Lutheran 54, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 53

Hopkins 81, East Ridge 57

Lac qui Parle Valley 55, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 43

Litchfield 36, Eden Valley-Watkins 18

Little Falls 49, Upsala 46

Mankato East 63, Winona 51

Marshall 77, Hill-Murray 52

Minneapolis Roosevelt 75, Irondale 44

Minneapolis South 47, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 38

Minneapolis Washburn 61, Simley 52

Monticello 66, Willmar 37

Nevis 61, Cass Lake-Bena 42

Park Christian 58, Lake Park-Audubon 50

    • Pierz 72, Mille Lacs Co-op 34

    Rochester Lourdes 50, Lake City 30

    Roseau 64, Clearbrook-Gonvick 48

    Roseville 64, Spring Lake Park 58

    Rushford-Peterson 46, North Fayette Valley, Iowa 32

    Spectrum 64, Greenway 42

    St. Clair 73, Madelia 15

    St. Louis Park 76, St. Paul Como Park 54

    St. Peter 74, Mankato West 51

    Thief River Falls 53, Northern Freeze 37

    Vermillion, S.D. 62, Worthington 37

    West Lutheran 54, Bethlehem Academy 35

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 45, Southwest Minnesota Christian 43

    Winona Cotter 54, Fillmore Central 45

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Brookings, S.D. vs. Fairmont, ccd.

    Moorhead vs. Legacy, N.D., ppd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.