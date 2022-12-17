Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 52, Mahnomen/Waubun 50
Albany 61, Foley 37
Austin 43, Owatonna 27
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 74, Clearbrook-Gonvick 21
Barnesville 61, Hawley 46
Becker 70, Eden Prairie 67
Bemidji 59, St. Anthony 56
Bloomington Jefferson 61, Bloomington Kennedy 49
Braham 60, Aitkin 26
Brandon-Evansville 45, Battle Lake 41
Cass Lake-Bena 102, Red Lake 54
Concordia Academy 61, South St. Paul 49
Detroit Lakes 56, Alexandria 50
Eagan 62, Farmington 40
East Ridge 74, Irondale 33
Faribault 42, Rochester John Marshall 30
Fertile-Beltrami 69, NCEUH 26
Fridley 44, Richfield 40
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 65, Sibley East 49
Goodhue 70, Pine Island 40
Hastings 43, Kasson-Mantorville 39
Henning 60, Rothsay 24
Heritage Christian Academy 68, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 9
Kimball 55, Milaca 53
Kingsland 66, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 31
La Crescent 47, Rushford-Peterson 45
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 67, Mankato Loyola 23
Lakeville North 69, Prior Lake 63
Lakeville South 68, Burnsville 38
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 41, Ashby 26
Maple Lake 61, Ogilvie 58
Maple River 71, Bethlehem Academy 52
Minneapolis South 54, Bertha-Hewitt 49
Minneapolis Southwest 55, Robbinsdale Armstrong 54
Minnehaha Academy 79, Blake 31
Mound Westonka 63, Dassel-Cokato 28
Mounds Park Academy 63, Breck 33
Mounds View 71, Forest Lake 55
Mountain Iron-Buhl 80, South Ridge 35
New Life Academy 58, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35
New Prague 65, Big Lake 20
New Richland-H-E-G 82, Triton 40
North Branch 51, Rush City 49
North St. Paul 82, Apple Valley 34
Park (Cottage Grove) 48, Cretin-Derham Hall 39
Paynesville 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 28
Perham 71, Pelican Rapids 44
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 60, Dover-Eyota 49
Red Wing 62, Northfield 38
Robbinsdale Cooper 57, DeLaSalle 48
Rochester Century 61, Albert Lea 48
Rochester Mayo 68, Mankato West 42
Rock Ridge 76, International Falls 23
Roseau 75, Warroad 39
Roseville 93, Woodbury 36
Sartell-St. Stephen 55, Monticello 48
Sauk Rapids-Rice 45, Little Falls 36
Shakopee 49, Eastview 43
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 53, Glencoe-Silver Lake 41
St. Clair 74, Nicollet 56
St. Cloud Cathedral 63, Mora 33
St. Croix Prep 74, St. Paul Harding 51
St. Francis 58, Zimmerman 21
St. Michael-Albertville 97, Chaska 70
St. Paul Central 69, Hiawatha Collegiate 16
Two Rivers 68, St. Paul Highland Park 27
Underwood 72, Parkers Prairie 35
United Christian 47, Legacy Christian 41
Waconia 59, Hutchinson 51
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 60, Browerville/Eagle Valley 34
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 57, Randolph 42
Wayzata 59, Holy Family Catholic 44
White Bear Lake 76, Stillwater 69
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. Pine River-Backus, ppd.
Caledonia vs. Blooming Prairie, ppd.
Canby vs. Minneota, ppd.
Chisholm vs. Duluth Denfeld, ppd.
Crosby-Ironton vs. Pierz, ppd.
East Grand Forks vs. Kittson County Central, ppd.
Fosston vs. Climax/Fisher, ppd.
Grand Rapids vs. Hermantown, ppd.
Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Alcester-Hudson, S.D., ppd.
Jackson County Central vs. Waseca, ppd.
LeRoy-Ostrander vs. Spring Grove, ppd.
Lewiston-Altura vs. Wabasha-Kellogg, ppd.
Madelia vs. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, ppd.
Martin County West vs. AC/GE, ppd.
Moorhead vs. Buffalo, ppd.
Sauk Centre vs. Benson, ccd.
Southland vs. Lanesboro, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/