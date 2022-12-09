AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 56, Mora 40

Andover 55, South St. Paul 17

Austin 51, Mankato East 49

BOLD 41, Melrose 21

Barnesville 50, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 39

Bertha-Hewitt 50, Laporte 11

Braham 56, Rush City 40

Breckenridge 64, Hawley 43

Buffalo 64, St. Francis 45

Cleveland 62, AC/GE 34

Crosby-Ironton 59, Esko 54

Duluth Marshall 80, Duluth Denfeld 30

Eagan 62, Edina 50

Goodhue 69, Byron 60

Hancock 78, Ortonville 33

Holy Family Catholic 78, St. Cloud Cathedral 34

Jackson County Central 64, Martin County West 59

Jordan 64, Bloomington Kennedy 38

Kimball 53, Foley 47

La Crescent 52, Luther, Wis. 47

Lac qui Parle Valley 68, Dawson-Boyd 27

Lakeville North 61, Centennial 59

Maple Grove 51, Shakopee 44

Minneapolis North 73, St. Paul Humboldt 31

Minnehaha Academy 56, Orono 47

Mound Westonka 69, St. Anthony 61

Mounds View 49, Hill-Murray 45

New Life Academy 58, Liberty Classical 34

New Prague 58, Northfield 25

New Ulm 62, Hutchinson 55

Pelican Rapids 56, Park Rapids 54

Pipestone 75, St. James Area 58

Randolph 52, Cannon Falls 42

Richfield 52, Minneapolis South 34

Rochester Century 59, Red Wing 53

Rochester Lourdes 67, Pine Island 25

Rogers 69, Spring Lake Park 48

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72, Yellow Medicine East 53

Sauk Centre 67, Minnewaska 47

    • Spectrum 72, PACT Charter 28

    St. Paul Harding 43, Avail Academy 37

    St. Paul Highland Park 39, Nova Classical Academy 17

    Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 56, Canby 42

    United South Central 63, Immanuel Lutheran 38

    Visitation 66, Hastings 57

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 76, Cherry 36

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Brooklyn Center vs. Southwest Christian (Chaska), ccd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.