Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 56, Mora 40
Andover 55, South St. Paul 17
Austin 51, Mankato East 49
BOLD 41, Melrose 21
Barnesville 50, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 39
Bertha-Hewitt 50, Laporte 11
Braham 56, Rush City 40
Breckenridge 64, Hawley 43
Buffalo 64, St. Francis 45
Cleveland 62, AC/GE 34
Crosby-Ironton 59, Esko 54
Duluth Marshall 80, Duluth Denfeld 30
Eagan 62, Edina 50
Goodhue 69, Byron 60
Hancock 78, Ortonville 33
Holy Family Catholic 78, St. Cloud Cathedral 34
Jackson County Central 64, Martin County West 59
Jordan 64, Bloomington Kennedy 38
Kimball 53, Foley 47
La Crescent 52, Luther, Wis. 47
Lac qui Parle Valley 68, Dawson-Boyd 27
Lakeville North 61, Centennial 59
Maple Grove 51, Shakopee 44
Minneapolis North 73, St. Paul Humboldt 31
Minnehaha Academy 56, Orono 47
Mound Westonka 69, St. Anthony 61
Mounds View 49, Hill-Murray 45
New Life Academy 58, Liberty Classical 34
New Prague 58, Northfield 25
New Ulm 62, Hutchinson 55
Pelican Rapids 56, Park Rapids 54
Pipestone 75, St. James Area 58
Randolph 52, Cannon Falls 42
Richfield 52, Minneapolis South 34
Rochester Century 59, Red Wing 53
Rochester Lourdes 67, Pine Island 25
Rogers 69, Spring Lake Park 48
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72, Yellow Medicine East 53
Sauk Centre 67, Minnewaska 47
Spectrum 72, PACT Charter 28
St. Paul Harding 43, Avail Academy 37
St. Paul Highland Park 39, Nova Classical Academy 17
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 56, Canby 42
United South Central 63, Immanuel Lutheran 38
Visitation 66, Hastings 57
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 76, Cherry 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brooklyn Center vs. Southwest Christian (Chaska), ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/