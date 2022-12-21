Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 73, Hinckley-Finlayson 51
Albany 66, Mora 54
Alexandria 70, Rocori 39
Annandale 69, Spectrum 51
Anoka 70, Minneapolis South 60
Austin 72, Rochester Century 71
Avail Academy 80, PACT Charter 58
Barnesville 79, Breckenridge 63
Battle Lake 85, Hancock 74
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 55, DeLaSalle 49
Big Lake 72, Hutchinson 56
Bigfork 80, International Falls 31
Blackduck 92, Hill City 30
Blake 72, Hill-Murray 32
Bloomington Jefferson 73, St. Paul Central 51
Blue Earth Area 59, Fairmont 48
Border West 86, Parkers Prairie 43
Brainerd 78, Fergus Falls 53
Buffalo 61, Chanhassen 44
Byron 54, Pine Island 46
Cambridge-Isanti 120, Blaine 114
Cannon Falls 58, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 44
Cass Lake-Bena 89, Red Lake County 72
Central Minnesota Christian 64, Dawson-Boyd 56
Chaska 95, Northfield 81
Coon Rapids 93, St. Francis 61
Cretin-Derham Hall 67, St. Thomas Academy 52
Crosby-Ironton 69, Proctor 48
Deer River 74, Greenway 37
Detroit Lakes 89, Bemidji 76
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 66, Pelican Rapids 64
Duluth Denfeld 65, Cloquet 58
Duluth East 71, Grand Rapids 33
East Grand Forks 91, Roseau 49
Eastview 91, Burnsville 35
Eden Prairie 102, Waconia 67
Eden Valley-Watkins 67, Montevideo 60
Edina 66, East Ridge 53
Fertile-Beltrami 77, Northern Freeze 48
Foley 76, Pierz 65
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 76, Sebeka 46
Goodhue 71, Stewartville 59
Hawley 80, Frazee 46
Hayfield 72, Blooming Prairie 49
Henning 91, Lake Park-Audubon 64
Hiawatha Collegiate 72, Minneapolis Washburn 66
Hopkins 79, Tartan 62
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 80, Maple Lake 37
Jackson County Central 77, Luverne 67
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 70, New Richland-H-E-G 50
Kasson-Mantorville 56, Rochester Lourdes 50
Kenyon-Wanamingo 63, Bethlehem Academy 60
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 82, Renville County West 51
Lakeview 64, Canby 47
Lakeville North 85, Farmington 64
Lakeville South 59, Apple Valley 43
Lanesboro 77, Grand Meadow 50
Liberty Classical 76, Washington Tech 60
Little Falls 44, Milaca 42
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 57, Bertha-Hewitt 48
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 66, Schaeffer Academy 59
MACCRAY 61, Lac qui Parle Valley 53
Mabel-Canton 59, Houston 56
Mahnomen/Waubun 82, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 56
Mankato Loyola 54, Alden-Conger 32
Mankato West 77, Faribault 59
Maple River 89, Medford 32
Martin County West 73, Madelia 41
McGregor 66, Nashwauk-Keewatin 60
Minneapolis North 93, Minneapolis Henry 67
Minneapolis Southwest 74, Richfield 68
Minnehaha Academy 74, St. Louis Park 60
Minnetonka 78, Columbia Heights 52
Mound Westonka 70, St. Peter 63
Mounds View 72, North St. Paul 62
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 74, Hills-Beaver Creek 56
Murray County Central 66, Adrian/Ellsworth 47
New Life Academy 76, Legacy Christian 57
New London-Spicer 59, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 44
New Ulm 87, Redwood Valley 68
North Branch 57, Pine City 35
Northland 70, Chisholm 61
Ogilvie 57, New York Mills 39
Orono 102, Delano 75
Osakis 57, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 54
Osseo 72, Moorhead 49
Park Christian 40, Climax/Fisher 28
Park Rapids 74, Pillager 57
Paynesville 69, Minnewaska 30
Pequot Lakes 62, Nevis 47
Perham 72, Wadena-Deer Creek 35
Prior Lake 61, Rosemount 51
Providence Academy 46, Mayer Lutheran 45
Randolph 66, Triton 59
Red Lake 72, Menahga 58
Rochester John Marshall 75, Albert Lea 51
Rochester Mayo 80, Mankato East 78
Rock Ridge 79, Mountain Iron-Buhl 45
Roseville 74, Centennial 70
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 71, Minneota 39
Sartell-St. Stephen 55, Sauk Rapids-Rice 54
Sauk Centre 76, Kimball 59
Shakopee 77, Eagan 65
Sleepy Eye 72, Nicollet 43
Southland 69, Kingsland 58
Southwest Minnesota Christian 81, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 67
Spring Grove 75, Glenville-Emmons 27
St. Clair 73, Cleveland 36
St. Cloud Cathedral 70, Zimmerman 41
St. Cloud Tech 88, St. Cloud Apollo 37
St. Michael-Albertville 70, Monticello 28
St. Paul Academy 92, West Lutheran 69
St. Paul Johnson 56, St. Croix Prep 36
Staples-Motley 50, Pine River-Backus 36
Stillwater 90, Mahtomedi 82
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 61, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 58, OT
Underwood 58, Rothsay 55
United South Central 45, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 42
Verndale 58, Upsala 31
Warroad 68, Lake of the Woods 60
Waseca 88, Hope Academy 54
Watertown-Mayer 78, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 67
Wayzata 72, Robbinsdale Armstrong 62
West Central 68, Melrose 35
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 70, Edgerton 28
White Bear Lake 62, Spring Lake Park 50
Willmar 76, Becker 58
Win-E-Mac 80, Bagley 48
Winona 65, Red Wing 58
Woodbury 76, Hastings 73
Yellow Medicine East 47, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 46
