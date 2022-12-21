AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 73, Hinckley-Finlayson 51

Albany 66, Mora 54

Alexandria 70, Rocori 39

Annandale 69, Spectrum 51

Anoka 70, Minneapolis South 60

Austin 72, Rochester Century 71

Avail Academy 80, PACT Charter 58

Barnesville 79, Breckenridge 63

Battle Lake 85, Hancock 74

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 55, DeLaSalle 49

Big Lake 72, Hutchinson 56

Bigfork 80, International Falls 31

Blackduck 92, Hill City 30

Blake 72, Hill-Murray 32

Bloomington Jefferson 73, St. Paul Central 51

Blue Earth Area 59, Fairmont 48

Border West 86, Parkers Prairie 43

Brainerd 78, Fergus Falls 53

Buffalo 61, Chanhassen 44

Byron 54, Pine Island 46

Cambridge-Isanti 120, Blaine 114

Cannon Falls 58, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 44

Cass Lake-Bena 89, Red Lake County 72

Central Minnesota Christian 64, Dawson-Boyd 56

Chaska 95, Northfield 81

Coon Rapids 93, St. Francis 61

Cretin-Derham Hall 67, St. Thomas Academy 52

Crosby-Ironton 69, Proctor 48

Deer River 74, Greenway 37

Detroit Lakes 89, Bemidji 76

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 66, Pelican Rapids 64

Duluth Denfeld 65, Cloquet 58

Duluth East 71, Grand Rapids 33

East Grand Forks 91, Roseau 49

Eastview 91, Burnsville 35

Eden Prairie 102, Waconia 67

Eden Valley-Watkins 67, Montevideo 60

Edina 66, East Ridge 53

Fertile-Beltrami 77, Northern Freeze 48

    • Foley 76, Pierz 65

    Fond du Lac Ojibwe 76, Sebeka 46

    Goodhue 71, Stewartville 59

    Hawley 80, Frazee 46

    Hayfield 72, Blooming Prairie 49

    Henning 91, Lake Park-Audubon 64

    Hiawatha Collegiate 72, Minneapolis Washburn 66

    Hopkins 79, Tartan 62

    Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 80, Maple Lake 37

    Jackson County Central 77, Luverne 67

    Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 70, New Richland-H-E-G 50

    Kasson-Mantorville 56, Rochester Lourdes 50

    Kenyon-Wanamingo 63, Bethlehem Academy 60

    Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 82, Renville County West 51

    Lakeview 64, Canby 47

    Lakeville North 85, Farmington 64

    Lakeville South 59, Apple Valley 43

    Lanesboro 77, Grand Meadow 50

    Liberty Classical 76, Washington Tech 60

    Little Falls 44, Milaca 42

    Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 57, Bertha-Hewitt 48

    Lyle/Austin Pacelli 66, Schaeffer Academy 59

    MACCRAY 61, Lac qui Parle Valley 53

    Mabel-Canton 59, Houston 56

    Mahnomen/Waubun 82, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 56

    Mankato Loyola 54, Alden-Conger 32

    Mankato West 77, Faribault 59

    Maple River 89, Medford 32

    Martin County West 73, Madelia 41

    McGregor 66, Nashwauk-Keewatin 60

    Minneapolis North 93, Minneapolis Henry 67

    Minneapolis Southwest 74, Richfield 68

    Minnehaha Academy 74, St. Louis Park 60

    Minnetonka 78, Columbia Heights 52

    Mound Westonka 70, St. Peter 63

    Mounds View 72, North St. Paul 62

    Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 74, Hills-Beaver Creek 56

    Murray County Central 66, Adrian/Ellsworth 47

    New Life Academy 76, Legacy Christian 57

    New London-Spicer 59, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 44

    New Ulm 87, Redwood Valley 68

    North Branch 57, Pine City 35

    Northland 70, Chisholm 61

    Ogilvie 57, New York Mills 39

    Orono 102, Delano 75

    Osakis 57, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 54

    Osseo 72, Moorhead 49

    Park Christian 40, Climax/Fisher 28

    Park Rapids 74, Pillager 57

    Paynesville 69, Minnewaska 30

    Pequot Lakes 62, Nevis 47

    Perham 72, Wadena-Deer Creek 35

    Prior Lake 61, Rosemount 51

    Providence Academy 46, Mayer Lutheran 45

    Randolph 66, Triton 59

    Red Lake 72, Menahga 58

    Rochester John Marshall 75, Albert Lea 51

    Rochester Mayo 80, Mankato East 78

    Rock Ridge 79, Mountain Iron-Buhl 45

    Roseville 74, Centennial 70

    Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 71, Minneota 39

    Sartell-St. Stephen 55, Sauk Rapids-Rice 54

    Sauk Centre 76, Kimball 59

    Shakopee 77, Eagan 65

    Sleepy Eye 72, Nicollet 43

    Southland 69, Kingsland 58

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 81, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 67

    Spring Grove 75, Glenville-Emmons 27

    St. Clair 73, Cleveland 36

    St. Cloud Cathedral 70, Zimmerman 41

    St. Cloud Tech 88, St. Cloud Apollo 37

    St. Michael-Albertville 70, Monticello 28

    St. Paul Academy 92, West Lutheran 69

    St. Paul Johnson 56, St. Croix Prep 36

    Staples-Motley 50, Pine River-Backus 36

    Stillwater 90, Mahtomedi 82

    Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 61, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 58, OT

    Underwood 58, Rothsay 55

    United South Central 45, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 42

    Verndale 58, Upsala 31

    Warroad 68, Lake of the Woods 60

    Waseca 88, Hope Academy 54

    Watertown-Mayer 78, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 67

    Wayzata 72, Robbinsdale Armstrong 62

    West Central 68, Melrose 35

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 70, Edgerton 28

    White Bear Lake 62, Spring Lake Park 50

    Willmar 76, Becker 58

    Win-E-Mac 80, Bagley 48

    Winona 65, Red Wing 58

    Woodbury 76, Hastings 73

    Yellow Medicine East 47, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 46

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

