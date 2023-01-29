Phelia, Brown lead No. 13 Michigan women past Gophers 77-41

Michigan guard Laila Phelia (5) goes to the basket between Minnesota forwards Alanna Micheaux (4) and Mallory Heyer (24) in the third quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Laila Phelia scored 22 points , Leigha Brown added 20 and No. 13 Michigan rolled to a 77-41 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Brown had 11 points in the first half, surpassing 1,000 points as a Wolverine, and Michigan led 34-23. Phelia had 14 in the second half.

Emily Kiser was one of three players with eight points and had 12 rebounds for the Wolverines (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten Conference).

Alanna Micheaux scored 15 points for Minnesota (9-12, 2-8) and Amaya Battle added 10. The Gophers were 2 of 10 behind the arc and shot 30.5% overall (18 of 59) while going 3 of 6 from the foul line and committing 21 turnovers.

Michigan held the Golden Gophers to 30% shooting and just one free throw while forcing 10 turnovers in the first half.

Brown reached her milestone with a three-point play at 1:28 of the first quarter that put the Wolverines up 15-9. She had two more baskets and they led 19-11 at the end of the quarter. The former Nebraska player was the fourth-fastest player among the 30 Wolverines to hit the 1,000-point milestone.

Michigan had a 6-0 run to go up 12 and a five-run to make it 34-20 late in the second quarter.

The Wolverines made three 3s and 9 of 18 shots overall while Minnesota was 3 of 15 for a 27-7 advantage in the third quarter. Phelia had seven points in a 17-0 run that turned into a 23-2 closing surge for a 61-30 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Michigan is home against No. 22 Illinois on Thursday, No. 6 Indiana visits Minnesota on Wednesday.

