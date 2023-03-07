Oral Roberts wins Summit semifinal, runs win streak to 16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 23 points to help top-seeded Oral Roberts hold off No. 5 seed St. Thomas (MN) 70-65 on Monday night in the semifinal round of the Summit League Tournament, upping the Golden Eagles’ win streak to 16.

Abmas added seven rebounds for Oral Roberts (29-4). Connor Vanover pitched in with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and three steals. Issac McBride scored 14.

Andrew Rohde led the fifth-seeded Tommies (19-14) with 23 points and three steals. Brooks Allen added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Parker Bjorklund posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Abmas scored 13 points in the second half and the Golden Eagles used an 11-0 run to overcome a 33-32 halftime deficit.

Oral Roberts will play the winner of the semifinal match-up between No. 3 seed North Dakota State and No. 2 seed South Dakota on Tuesday for the championship.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .