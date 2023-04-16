Gerrit Cole throws MLB’s 2nd complete game of season

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, right, celebrates with his teammates after closing the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins to record a complete game shutout, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, right, celebrates with his teammates after closing the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins to record a complete game shutout, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for his fourth career shutout and the second complete game in the majors this season, leading the New York Yankees to a 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

DJ LeMahieu homered and hit an RBI single for the Yankees, who earned a split of the four-game series.

Cole (4-0) lowered his ERA to 0.95 in four starts, finishing off the Twins on 109 pitches in only 2 hours, 7 minutes. He got the final nine outs on 25 pitches and retired former Astros teammate Carlos Correa on a fly ball to end it.

It was Cole’s seventh career complete game and his first shutout since July 10, 2021, at Houston.

RED SOX 2, ANGELS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Garrett Whitlock threw seven innings of one-run ball and Justin Turner hit a two-run homer to give Boston a win over Los Angeles in a game that lasted just under two hours.

Los Angeles star Shohei Ohtani had his 36-game on-base streak halted; it had been the longest in MLB.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whitlock (1-1) allowed three hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Ryan Brasier got the final three outs for his first save — including striking out Mike Trout and getting Ohtani to fly out.

Reid Detmers (0-1) was given the loss in an outing where he gave up two runs on six hits, struck out seven and walked one in 6 1/3 innings.

CARDINALS 5, PIRATES 4, 10 INNINGS

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tommy Edman hit an RBI single in the 10th inning to give St. Louis a win over Pittsburgh to salvage a split of the four-game series.

With runners on first and second and one out, Nolan Gorman drove in Paul Goldschmidt with a tying double. Lars Nootbaar was walked intentionally by Wil Crowe (0-1) and rookie Jordan Walker struck out before Edman singled back up the middle.

Nootbaar hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals, and Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Gorman each had two hits.

Drew VerHagen (1-0) got three outs for the win, allowing an unearned run in the top of the 10th on Canaan Smith-Njigba’s groundout to first.

RAYS 8, BLUE JAYS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Shane McClanahan pitched six effective innings in his fourth straight win, and Tampa Bay avoided a three-game sweep by Toronto.

Christian Bethancourt hit a three-run homer to help the Rays rebounded from their first two losses of the season. Yandy Díaz reached four times, and Josh Lowe had two hits and three RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

McClanahan (4-0) allowed one run and four hits. He struck out six and walked two.

Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah (1-1) matched career-worsts by allowing seven runs and nine hits. He walked four and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning in Arizona’s win over Sandy Alcantara and Miami.

Corbin Carroll homered for Arizona, and Pavin Smith and Christian Walker also had two hits apiece.

Gallen (2-1) retired his first 13 batters before Bryan De La Cruz singled with one out in the fifth. Gallen struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings and walked none. Kevin Ginkel then got four outs before Kyle Nelson finished a four-hitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcantara (1-2) permitted five runs, four earned, and seven hits in six innings. He’s dropped his last two starts after throwing a complete-game three-hitter in a 1-0 victory over Minnesota on April 4.

NATIONALS 7, GUARDIANS 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington tied the game on a reviewed call in the eighth inning and Joey Meneses followed with a go-ahead RBI single two batters later for a win over Cleveland that averted a three-game sweep.

Jeimer Candelario and Luis García homered for Washington, which snapped a four-game skid. Washington starter Patrick Corbin allowed four runs, two of them earned, in six innings. Mason Thompson (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his third save.

Steven Kwan drove in two runs for the Guardians, who fell to 7-3 on the road. Nick Sandlin got the loss. Cleveland starter Shane Bieber allowed three runs and struck out four in six innings.

BRAVES 5, ROYALS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vaughn Grissom hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth, Ozzie Albies homered and Atlanta beat Kansas City for the series sweep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grissom’s RBI single came after Albies hit a one-out double. Albies went 2 for 4, including his 376-foot solo homer to right field in the fourth for his fifth RBI of the series. Matt Olson hit a two-run triple in Atlanta’s three-run third inning.

Atlanta starter Kyle Wright struck out six across 5 2/3 innings. Reliever Nick Anderson (1-0) got the win and A.J. Minter got his third save of the year.

Zack Greinke gave up four runs on four hits in six innings with six strikeouts and a walk. Scott Barlow (0-2) allowed a run on two hits with two strikeouts.

PHILLIES 14, REDS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Philadelphia bounced back from one of its worst losses of the early season with a drubbing Cincinnati to earn a split of their four-game series.

Bryson Stott hit a lead-off home run, Brandon Marsh had four hits, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm each had three hits for the Phillies. Jake Cave tied his career high with four runs batted in as the hot-and-cold Phillies reached double figures in runs for the second time in less than a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Nola (1-2) gave up five hits and three runs, two earned, with three walks and four strikeouts in six innings.

Luis Cessa (0-2) allowed a career-high 14 hits and 11 runs with three walks and no strikeouts in a season-low three innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports