Minnesota United takes losing streak into game against Dallas

FC Dallas (4-3-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (3-3-2, eighth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Minnesota United FC +127, FC Dallas +208, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United will try to end a three-game losing streak when it hosts Dallas.

United is 3-1-1 against Western Conference opponents. United ranks 10th in the Western Conference with eight goals led by Luis Amarilla with two.

Dallas is 3-2-2 in conference games. Dallas ranks eighth in the MLS with 12 goals led by Jesus Ferreira with five.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. United won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarilla has two goals for United. Mender Garcia Torres has two goals.

Ferreira has five goals for Dallas. Alan Velasco has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.4 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Dallas: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Mikael Josh Marques de Pombal Vivar (injured), Kervin Fabian Arriaga Villanueva (injured), Ryen Jiba (injured), Emanuel Reynoso (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured).

Dallas: Alan Velasco (injured), Tarik Scott (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .