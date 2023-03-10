AP NEWS
Minnesota United plays the New York Red Bulls after shutout victory

By The Associated PressMarch 10, 2023 GMT

New York Red Bulls (0-1-1) vs. Minnesota United FC (1-0-0)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Minnesota United FC +163, New York +168, Draw +227; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Dallas 1-0, Minnesota United faces the New York Red Bulls.

United finished 14-14-6 overall and 8-4-5 at home a season ago. United scored 48 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Red Bulls went 15-11-8 overall last season while going 9-5-3 on the road. The Red Bulls scored 50 goals last season, averaging 1.5 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Ryen Jiba (injured), Mikael Josh Marques de Pombal Vivar (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured), Doneil Henry (injured).

Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Dru Yearwood (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

