Minnesota United visits the Portland Timbers on the heels of shutout win

Minnesota United FC (4-5-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (4-5-4, seventh in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Portland -111, Minnesota United FC +279, Draw +270; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Houston Dynamo 1-0, Minnesota United faces the Portland Timbers.

The Timbers are 4-3-4 against Western Conference opponents. Evander leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the MLS with four goals. The Timbers have scored 18.

United is 4-3-2 against Western Conference opponents. United ranks seventh in the Western Conference giving up just 14 goals.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander has four goals and two assists for the Timbers. Diego Chara has two goals over the past 10 games.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane has three goals for United. Luis Amarilla has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 3-3-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

United: 3-5-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Eryk Williamson (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), Pablo Bonilla (injured), Tega Ikoba (injured), David Ayala (injured).

United: Bakaye Dibassy (injured), Mikael Josh Marques de Pombal Vivar (injured), Ryen Jiba (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .