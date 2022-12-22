Drake rushes home, routs St. Ambrose 124-48

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Okay Djamgouz scored a career-high 21 points, Nate Ferguson added career bests of 17 points and nine rebounds, and Drake overwhelmed St. Ambrose 124-48 on Wednesday.

Tucker DeVries scored 21 points and pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds for Drake.

Not only did the Bulldogs (10-3) establish a school record for scoring margin, they knocked down a school-record 18 3-pointers, racked up a season-high 30 assists and reached the third-highest point total in program history.

The game was moved from Thursday to Wednesday because of a blizzard expected to sock the state with snow, high winds and below-zero temperatures, forcing both teams to play two days in a row.

The game was played less than 24 hours after the Bulldogs upset Mississippi State 58-52 in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Tuesday afternoon. After that game, Drake bused it home, arriving at 9:30 p.m.

Amarey Wills led NAIA St. Ambrose (2-9) with 15 points.

Drake scored 162 points against Grinnell in 2002 and 130 against UMKC in 1971. The previous largest margin of victory came in a 110-48 victory over Illinois College on Dec. 9, 1961.

