Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alberton-Superior 57, Darby 32

Baker 80, Sidney 36

Big Timber 61, Colstrip 47

Bigfork 58, Stevensville 12

Billings Skyview 59, Missoula Sentinel 52

Circle 63, Brockton 18

Columbia Falls 61, Corvallis 24

Columbus 57, Jefferson (Boulder) 43

Culbertson 45, Bainville 42

Custer-Hysham 46, Winnett-Grass Range 41

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 36, Absarokee 31

Dillon 43, Polson 17

Drummond 49, Lincoln 10

East Helena 49, Libby 34

Ennis 60, Centerville 39

Fairview 53, Lustre Christian 32

Forsyth 53, Joliet 49

Frenchtown 55, Browning 35

Hamilton 72, Ronan 45

Hays-Lodgepole 56, Lame Deer 54

Huntley Project 78, Harlem 10

Malta 62, Missoula Loyola 26

Manhattan 62, West Yellowstone 41

Manhattan Christian 58, Townsend 17

North Star 60, Harlowton 35

Plenty Coups 71, Two Eagle River 21

Poplar 82, Roundup 14

Red Lodge 50, Glasgow 28

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 61, Fort Benton 26

Shelby 68, Eureka 33

Shepherd 56, Lodge Grass 54

St. Ignatius 59, Cut Bank 52

St. Regis 56, Valley Christian 50

Terry 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 30

Twin Bridges 51, Highwood 39

Whitehall 47, Shields Valley 22

Wolf Point 64, St. Labre 18

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

