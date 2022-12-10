Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alberton-Superior 57, Darby 32
Baker 80, Sidney 36
Big Timber 61, Colstrip 47
Bigfork 58, Stevensville 12
Billings Skyview 59, Missoula Sentinel 52
Circle 63, Brockton 18
Columbia Falls 61, Corvallis 24
Columbus 57, Jefferson (Boulder) 43
Culbertson 45, Bainville 42
Custer-Hysham 46, Winnett-Grass Range 41
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 36, Absarokee 31
Dillon 43, Polson 17
Drummond 49, Lincoln 10
East Helena 49, Libby 34
Ennis 60, Centerville 39
Fairview 53, Lustre Christian 32
Forsyth 53, Joliet 49
Frenchtown 55, Browning 35
Hamilton 72, Ronan 45
Hays-Lodgepole 56, Lame Deer 54
Huntley Project 78, Harlem 10
Malta 62, Missoula Loyola 26
Manhattan 62, West Yellowstone 41
Manhattan Christian 58, Townsend 17
North Star 60, Harlowton 35
Plenty Coups 71, Two Eagle River 21
Poplar 82, Roundup 14
Red Lodge 50, Glasgow 28
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 61, Fort Benton 26
Shelby 68, Eureka 33
Shepherd 56, Lodge Grass 54
St. Ignatius 59, Cut Bank 52
St. Regis 56, Valley Christian 50
Terry 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 30
Twin Bridges 51, Highwood 39
Whitehall 47, Shields Valley 22
Wolf Point 64, St. Labre 18
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/