Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexander, N.D. 55, Wibaux 32
Baker 68, Colstrip 36
Belt 76, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 30
Big Sandy 61, North Star 41
Bigfork 69, Deer Lodge 36
Billings Central 69, Lockwood 56
Billings Senior 56, Great Falls Russell 53
Billings Skyview 48, Great Falls 41
Broadus 74, Plevna 32
Broadview-Lavina 74, Northern Cheyenne 19
Browning 76, Polson 71
Butte 59, Kalispell Flathead 48
Butte Central 55, Frenchtown 42
Cascade 48, Dutton-Brady 40
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 66, Hays-Lodgepole 24
Chinook 53, Turner 45
Columbia Falls 77, Shelby 28
Cut Bank 41, Whitefish 39
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 61, Great Falls Central 56
Dillon 63, Stevensville 39
Drummond 58, Lincoln 36
Ennis 68, Lone Peak 61
Eureka 43, Thompson Falls 41
Fairview 58, Mon-Dak, N.D. 32
Florence 57, Plains 23
Gallatin 54, Belgrade 28
Harlowton 79, Reed Point-Rapelje 24
Havre 66, Hardin 62
Heart Butte 74, Power 23
Helena 61, Missoula Hellgate 57
Helena Capital 51, Missoula Big Sky 34
Jefferson (Boulder) 61, Big Timber 48
Kalispell Glacier 70, Missoula Sentinel 37
Laurel 52, Sidney 46
Lewistown (Fergus) 65, Miles City 49
Lodge Grass 71, St. Labre 68, OT
Lustre Christian 88, Frazer 15
Malta 84, Roundup 23
Manhattan Christian 62, Shields Valley 40
Melstone 61, Custer-Hysham 36
Park City 49, Plenty Coups 46
Plentywood 73, Culbertson 49
Poplar 74, Dodson 45
Red Lodge 58, Shepherd 43
Ronan 67, St. Ignatius 61
Roy-Winifred 67, Centerville 50
Scobey 46, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 34
Sheridan 58, Gardiner 52
Simms 70, Valier 32
Townsend 65, Three Forks 58
Troy 76, Clark Fork 25
Valley Christian 52, Seeley-Swan 44
West Yellowstone 42, Harrison-Willow Creek 40
Wolf Point 75, Harlem 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/