Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Big Sandy 88, Turner 58
Bridger 53, Roberts 33
Broadus 83, Jordan 54
Circle 43, Mon-Dak, N.D. 31
Columbia Falls 64, Ronan 57
Custer-Hysham 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 39
Darby 68, Seeley-Swan 47
Drummond 57, Phillipsburg 21
Fairfield 48, Havre 40
Fairview 59, Plentywood 36
Frenchtown 77, Polson 49
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 47, Savage 38
Lame Deer 78, Baker 48
Lewistown (Fergus) 82, Hardin 37
Malta 63, Poplar 59
Manhattan Christian 73, Gardiner 30
Missoula Big Sky 88, Butte 87, OT
Missoula Hellgate 58, Missoula Sentinel 36
Sunburst 58, Power 37
West Yellowstone 76, Lone Peak 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/