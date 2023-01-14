AP NEWS
    Friday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Big Sandy 88, Turner 58

    Bridger 53, Roberts 33

    Broadus 83, Jordan 54

    Circle 43, Mon-Dak, N.D. 31

    Columbia Falls 64, Ronan 57

    Custer-Hysham 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 39

    Darby 68, Seeley-Swan 47

    Drummond 57, Phillipsburg 21

    Fairfield 48, Havre 40

    Fairview 59, Plentywood 36

    Frenchtown 77, Polson 49

    Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 47, Savage 38

    Lame Deer 78, Baker 48

    Lewistown (Fergus) 82, Hardin 37

    Malta 63, Poplar 59

    Manhattan Christian 73, Gardiner 30

    Missoula Big Sky 88, Butte 87, OT

    Missoula Hellgate 58, Missoula Sentinel 36

    Sunburst 58, Power 37

    West Yellowstone 76, Lone Peak 52

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

