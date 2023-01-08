AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absarokee 48, Roberts 13

Alberton-Superior 58, Noxon 37

Augusta 59, Sunburst 17

Baker 80, Colstrip 36

Belt 54, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 24

Big Timber 72, Jefferson (Boulder) 55

Bigfork 72, Deer Lodge 12

Billings Central 73, Lockwood 27

Billings Skyview 66, Great Falls 36

Bozeman 45, Belgrade 39

Broadview-Lavina 67, Northern Cheyenne 26

Brockton 36, Nashua 24

Browning 55, Polson 48

Cascade 56, Power-Dutton-Brady 30

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52, Hays-Lodgepole 42

Chinook 56, Turner 30

Circle 61, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 39

Columbia Falls 69, Shelby 54

Cut Bank 61, Whitefish 30

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 53, Great Falls Central 46

Dillon 68, Stevensville 25

Drummond 62, Lincoln 11

Fort Benton 55, Box Elder 26

Frenchtown 61, Butte Central 19

Gardiner 66, Sheridan 27

Hardin 49, Havre 48

Helena 61, Missoula Hellgate 55

Helena Capital 35, Missoula Big Sky 20

Highwood 50, Winnett-Grass Range 36

Kalispell Flathead 39, Butte 36

Laurel 90, Sidney 47

Lone Peak 44, Ennis 41

Lustre Christian 52, Frazer 39

Malta 58, Roundup 13

Manhattan 53, Whitehall 31

Manhattan Christian 51, Shields Valley 22

Melstone 67, Custer-Hysham 18

Miles City 50, Lewistown (Fergus) 37

Missoula Sentinel 76, Kalispell Glacier 48

Mon-Dak, N.D. 30, Fairview 26

    • North Star 53, Big Sandy 48

    Plenty Coups 44, Park City 42

    Plentywood 60, Culbertson 40

    Poplar 62, Dodson 47

    Roy-Winifred 72, Centerville 32

    Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 61, Scobey 43

    Seeley-Swan 65, Valley Christian 26

    Shepherd 53, Red Lodge 48

    Simms 63, Valier 23

    St. Ignatius 53, Ronan 50

    Thompson Falls 64, Eureka 22

    Three Forks 54, Townsend 49

    White Sulphur Springs 65, Lima 24

    Wibaux 38, Alexander, N.D. 30

    Wolf Point 53, Harlem 23

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

