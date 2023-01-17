AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna-Jonesboro 67, Du Quoin 55

Antioch 48, Julian 45

Batavia 64, Thornton Fractional South 58

Batavia 65, Rockford Jefferson 48

Belvidere North 64, Elk Grove 62

Benton 78, Sesser-Valier 27

Bloomington Central Catholic 72, Champaign Central 48

Breese Central 90, Brentwood, Mo. 28

Breese Mater Dei 52, Marion 45

Bunker Hill 74, Gillespie 69

Carmi White County 53, Harrisburg 49

Centralia 63, West Frankfort 31

Champaign Central 71, Farmington 61

Chicago (Christ the King) 68, Rock Falls 52

Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 45, Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 42

Chicago Ag Science 47, Chicago (Jones) 18

Chicago King 59, Bowen 55

Christopher 40, Johnston City 30

Cobden 57, Dongola 24

DeKalb 68, Woodstock North 42

Durand 56, Polo 44

East Dubuque 40, Forreston 39

East St. Louis 63, Chaminade, Mo. 61

Englewood STEM 55, Maine East 44

Fairfield 67, Ev. Day, Ind. 57

Farragut 64, OPRF 61

Galena 58, Johnsburg 45

Geneva 46, Prairie Ridge 34

Glenbard North 46, St. Francis 43

Glenbrook North 57, Fremd 41

Goreville 64, Carterville 62

Grayslake Central 68, Payton 42

Grayville 76, Patoka/Odin 61

Hammond Central, Ind. 62, Dyett 41

Harvest Christian Academy 66, North Boone 48

Hersey 76, St. Charles East 60

Hillcrest 68, Curie 60

    • Hillsboro 60, Ramsey 45

    Hoffman Estates 45, Vernon Hills 42

    Hope Academy 69, Chicago Little Village 35

    Hyde Park 80, Lincoln Park 69

    Kankakee Trinity Academy 50, Christian Liberty Academy 44

    L.F. Academy 49, Joliet Central 46

    Lake Forest 61, Deerfield 50

    Lakes Community 41, Highland Park 14

    Lexington 47, LeRoy 35

    Lutheran North, Mo. 44, Granite City 40

    Lyons 60, Burlington Central 57

    Macomb 47, Rockridge 39

    Madison 56, Soldan International, Mo. 46

    Maine South 57, Crete-Monee 42

    Mascoutah 67, Metro-East Lutheran 27

    Mattoon 53, Pana 50

    Metamora 60, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 50

    Metea Valley 61, Plainfield South 46

    Moline 86, Waubonsie Valley 59

    Mundelein 64, Naperville Central 44

    Naperville North 39, Conant 26

    Nashville 56, KIPP STL, Mo. 40

    Niles North 71, Latin 56

    Niles North 86, Lake View 57

    Niles West 66, Latin 50

    Niles West 82, Lake View 50

    Normal University 54, Washington 48, OT

    Normal West 56, Kankakee 50

    Normal West 67, Chicago (Christ the King) 59

    Northside Prep 73, Foreman 33

    Palatine 56, Aurora (West Aurora) 44

    Peoria Christian 54, Henry 24

    Pinckneyville 65, Mounds Meridian 43

    Plainfield Central 61, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 54

    Prospect 64, York 29

    Proviso East 68, Chicago Marshall 56

    Richmond-Burton 45, Lanark Eastland 41

    Riverside-Brookfield 56, Fenwick 45

    Rock Falls 91, Hinsdale South 88

    Rock Island Alleman 57, Quad Cities 39

    Rockford Boylan 63, Lemont 48

    Rockford East 56, Morton 43

    SIUE Charter 66, Hancock, Mo. 46

    Scales Mound 61, Pecatonica 54

    Serena 64, Hall 44

    Shullsburg, Wis. 81, Orangeville 57

    South Beloit 71, Oregon 45

    Springfield Lanphier 62, Lutheran (St. Charles), Mo. 46

    St. Charles North 63, Hampshire 51

    Staunton 58, Carlinville 40

    Sterling 72, Kankakee 69

    Sterling 81, Hinsdale South 54

    Stevenson 64, St. Viator 48

    Stillman Valley 52, Harvard 26

    Tamms (Egyptian) 61, Joppa-Maple Grove 50

    Taylorville 74, McGivney Catholic High School 66

    Thornton Fractional South 65, Hononegah 50

    Trenton Wesclin 52, Roxana 34

    Urbana 64, Chicago Vocational 26

    Vandalia 56, Hamilton County 50

    Vienna 65, Graves Co., Ky. 52

    Warren 79, Lindblom 63

    Waterloo Gibault 53, Okawville 27

    Waukegan 66, Grayslake North 64

    Wheaton Warrenville South 58, Normal Community 33

    Winnebago 55, Sycamore 41

    Woodstock 61, Belvidere 51

    Yorkville 45, Huntley 39

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Chicago Marshall vs. Chicago Perspectives/Joslin, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

