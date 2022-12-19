Ridgnal scores 16 as Missouri St. downs Cent. Michigan 79-58

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Dalen Ridgnal had 16 points in Missouri State’s 79-58 win over Central Michigan on Sunday night.

Ridgnal also added eight rebounds for the Bears (5-7). Jonathan Mogbo scored 12 points and added seven rebounds, four steals, and three blocks. James Graham finished 4 of 7 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

The Chippewas (4-7) were led by Reggie Bass, who recorded 18 points. Brian Taylor added 12 points and three steals for Central Michigan. In addition, Jesse Zarzuela finished with seven points and four assists.

Missouri State outscored Central Michigan by 11 points over the final half, while Graham led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .