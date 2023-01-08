AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Bergan 42, Arlington 24

Ashland-Greenwood 74, Fort Calhoun 23

Aurora 64, St. Paul 30

Bancroft-Rosalie 73, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 42

Bennington 57, Blair 54

Brady 55, Arthur County 32

Broken Bow 55, Bridgeport 41

Centennial 49, Raymond Central 38

Chadron 84, Mitchell 66

Chase County 69, Kimball 45

Clarkson/Leigh 66, Tekamah-Herman 39

Conestoga 51, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35

Cozad 61, North Platte St. Patrick’s 54

Crete 68, Scottsbluff 32

Deshler 42, Thayer Central 40

Doniphan-Trumbull 35, Grand Island Central Catholic 26

Douglas County West 62, Omaha Nation 45

Dundy County-Stratton 65, Wray, Colo. 45

Elgin Public/Pope John 65, Bloomfield 46

Elkhorn 74, Boys Town 62

Elkhorn Mount Michael 80, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 66

Elkhorn Valley 46, West Holt 45

Elm Creek 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 35

Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Mound City/Craig Co-op, Mo. 31

ADVERTISEMENT

Fillmore Central 58, Superior 39

Freeman 54, Tri County 37

Friend 57, McCool Junction 49

Gordon/Rushville 68, Bayard 26

Gothenburg 49, Centura 44

Gretna 65, Omaha Central 51

Hastings 58, Lexington 51, OT

Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Lincoln Christian 39

High Plains Community 53, St. Edward 40

Holdrege 58, Ainsworth 40

Howells/Dodge 52, Guardian Angels 49

Sports

  • Jags return fumble for TD, beat Titans for AFC South title

  • Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC's top seed

  • NFL playoffs: Packed Week 18 slate will decide playoff field

  • Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

    • Humphrey St. Francis 67, Burwell 46

    Hyannis 67, Banner County 35

    Johnson-Brock 65, Weeping Water 38

    Kenesaw 55, Harvard 30

    Lewiston 63, Omaha Christian Academy 49

    Leyton 71, Hay Springs 33

    Lincoln East 69, Fremont 57

    Lincoln High 62, Lincoln Southwest 54

    Lincoln North Star 74, Westview 60

    Lincoln Northeast 57, Lincoln Southeast 48

    Lincoln Pius X 55, Columbus 35

    Maywood-Hayes Center 79, Hi-Line 42

    Meridian 43, Shelby/Rising City 41

    Morrill 53, Crawford 36

    Mullen 54, Wallace 23

    North Platte 67, Kearney Catholic 37

    Omaha Bryan 63, Millard South 59

    Omaha Roncalli 64, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 63

    Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Bellevue East 45

    Omaha Westside 69, Millard North 52

    Overton 36, Maxwell 35

    Papillion-LaVista 50, Omaha Benson 47

    Perkins County 65, Sutherland 43

    Pleasanton 58, Twin Loup 18

    Potter-Dix 54, South Platte 23

    Red Cloud 56, Elba 13

    Sandhills Valley 59, Cody-Kilgore 31

    Sidney 52, McCook 44

    Silver Lake 46, Heartland Lutheran 9

    Sioux City, East, Iowa 80, Omaha Burke 34

    Sioux County 50, Edgemont, S.D. 41

    ADVERTISEMENT

    South Loup 48, Bertrand 31

    South Sioux City 61, Norfolk 55

    Southwest 48, Wauneta-Palisade 24

    St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 67, Nebraska City 53

    St. Mary’s 64, Anselmo-Merna 41

    Stanton 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44

    Stuart 50, Neligh-Oakdale 45

    Tea Area, S.D. 62, Crofton 27

    Torrington, Wyo. 70, Alliance 34

    Waverly 56, Gering 46

    Wayne 39, Boone Central 35

    West Point-Beemer 56, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 26

    Wilber-Clatonia 46, Southern 37

    York 62, Grand Island Northwest 51

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.