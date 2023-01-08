Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Bergan 42, Arlington 24
Ashland-Greenwood 74, Fort Calhoun 23
Aurora 64, St. Paul 30
Bancroft-Rosalie 73, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 42
Bennington 57, Blair 54
Brady 55, Arthur County 32
Broken Bow 55, Bridgeport 41
Centennial 49, Raymond Central 38
Chadron 84, Mitchell 66
Chase County 69, Kimball 45
Clarkson/Leigh 66, Tekamah-Herman 39
Conestoga 51, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35
Cozad 61, North Platte St. Patrick’s 54
Crete 68, Scottsbluff 32
Deshler 42, Thayer Central 40
Doniphan-Trumbull 35, Grand Island Central Catholic 26
Douglas County West 62, Omaha Nation 45
Dundy County-Stratton 65, Wray, Colo. 45
Elgin Public/Pope John 65, Bloomfield 46
Elkhorn 74, Boys Town 62
Elkhorn Mount Michael 80, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 66
Elkhorn Valley 46, West Holt 45
Elm Creek 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 35
Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Mound City/Craig Co-op, Mo. 31
Fillmore Central 58, Superior 39
Freeman 54, Tri County 37
Friend 57, McCool Junction 49
Gordon/Rushville 68, Bayard 26
Gothenburg 49, Centura 44
Gretna 65, Omaha Central 51
Hastings 58, Lexington 51, OT
Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Lincoln Christian 39
High Plains Community 53, St. Edward 40
Holdrege 58, Ainsworth 40
Howells/Dodge 52, Guardian Angels 49
Humphrey St. Francis 67, Burwell 46
Hyannis 67, Banner County 35
Johnson-Brock 65, Weeping Water 38
Kenesaw 55, Harvard 30
Lewiston 63, Omaha Christian Academy 49
Leyton 71, Hay Springs 33
Lincoln East 69, Fremont 57
Lincoln High 62, Lincoln Southwest 54
Lincoln North Star 74, Westview 60
Lincoln Northeast 57, Lincoln Southeast 48
Lincoln Pius X 55, Columbus 35
Maywood-Hayes Center 79, Hi-Line 42
Meridian 43, Shelby/Rising City 41
Morrill 53, Crawford 36
Mullen 54, Wallace 23
North Platte 67, Kearney Catholic 37
Omaha Bryan 63, Millard South 59
Omaha Roncalli 64, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 63
Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Bellevue East 45
Omaha Westside 69, Millard North 52
Overton 36, Maxwell 35
Papillion-LaVista 50, Omaha Benson 47
Perkins County 65, Sutherland 43
Pleasanton 58, Twin Loup 18
Potter-Dix 54, South Platte 23
Red Cloud 56, Elba 13
Sandhills Valley 59, Cody-Kilgore 31
Sidney 52, McCook 44
Silver Lake 46, Heartland Lutheran 9
Sioux City, East, Iowa 80, Omaha Burke 34
Sioux County 50, Edgemont, S.D. 41
South Loup 48, Bertrand 31
South Sioux City 61, Norfolk 55
Southwest 48, Wauneta-Palisade 24
St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 67, Nebraska City 53
St. Mary’s 64, Anselmo-Merna 41
Stanton 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44
Stuart 50, Neligh-Oakdale 45
Tea Area, S.D. 62, Crofton 27
Torrington, Wyo. 70, Alliance 34
Waverly 56, Gering 46
Wayne 39, Boone Central 35
West Point-Beemer 56, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 26
Wilber-Clatonia 46, Southern 37
York 62, Grand Island Northwest 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/