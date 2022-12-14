Jones’ 17 lead Southern Illinois over Lincoln 88-51

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Lance Jones’ 17 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Lincoln (Missouri) 88-51 on Tuesday night.

Jones also had eight assists for the Salukis (7-4). Marcus Domask scored 17 points while shooting 8 for 11. Clarence Rupert finished 6 of 6 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Blue Tigers were led by Kevin Kone, who posted 13 points. Artese Stapleton added 11 points, four assists and two steals for Lincoln (MO). Dylon Turner also had six points.

Southern Illinois outscored Lincoln in the second half by 22 points, with Jones scoring a team-high 14 points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .