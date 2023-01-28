Lindenwood visits Tennessee State after Clay’s 26-point performance

Lindenwood Lions (7-15, 2-7 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (11-11, 3-6 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee State -7; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces the Lindenwood Lions after Jr. Clay scored 26 points in Tennessee State’s 92-75 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Tigers are 9-3 on their home court. Tennessee State is eighth in the OVC with 13.3 assists per game led by Clay averaging 5.0.

The Lions are 2-7 in conference matchups. Lindenwood ranks seventh in the OVC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Childs averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clay is scoring 19.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 12.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the past 10 games for Tennessee State.

Cam Burrell is averaging 11 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .