Southeast Missouri State visits Lindenwood after Cole’s 22-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-14, 10-6 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (9-20, 4-12 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Keenon Cole scored 22 points in Lindenwood’s 71-58 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Lions have gone 7-4 at home. Lindenwood is fourth in the OVC shooting 35.3% from downtown, led by Cole shooting 45.3% from 3-point range.

The Redhawks have gone 10-6 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State has a 7-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole is averaging 13.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Lions. Chris Childs is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Phillip Russell averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Chris Harris is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .