Wood, Moore score 21, Murray State downs UIC 81-64

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — (Jacobi Wood and Brian Moore Jr. both scored 21 points as Murray State beat UIC 81-64 on Saturday night.

Wood had seven rebounds and seven assists for the Racers (10-8, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Moore was 9 of 13 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Kenny White Jr. went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Flames (9-10, 1-7) were led in scoring by Jace Carter, who finished with 18 points. Trevante Anderson added 13 points for UIC. In addition, Christian Jones had 12 points.

Murray State took the lead with 18:08 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 39-28 at halftime, with Wood racking up 12 points. Murray State outscored UIC by six points over the final half, while Moore led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Murray State visits Belmont and UIC visits Valparaiso.

