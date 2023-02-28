Southeast Missouri State plays Lindenwood in OVC Tournament

Lindenwood Lions (11-20, 6-12 OVC) vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-16, 10-8 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks play in the OVC Tournament against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Redhawks have gone 10-8 against OVC opponents, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Southeast Missouri State ranks sixth in the OVC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 2.5.

The Lions are 6-12 against OVC teams. Lindenwood has a 5-16 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Russell averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Chris Harris is shooting 41.2% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Chris Childs is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13 points. Keenon Cole is averaging 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 81.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .