Leons’ 19 lead Bradley past Valparaiso 88-66

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Malevy Leons had 19 points in Bradley’s 88-66 win against Valparaiso on Saturday night.

Leons shot 7 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Braves (11-6, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Rienk Mast added 17 points while going 8 of 13 from the field, and he also had nine rebounds. Ja’Shon Henry recorded 11 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

The Beacons (6-11, 0-6) were led in scoring by Ben Krikke, who finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Kobe King added 12 points for Valparaiso. In addition, Quinton Green had 12 points and three steals.

Bradley took the lead with 19:30 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 49-24 at halftime, with Leons racking up 11 points. Bradley extended its lead to 73-40 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 scoring run. Mast scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Valparaiso has lost four consecutive games.

NEXT UP

Bradley’s next game is Wednesday against Evansville at home. Valparaiso hosts Belmont on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .