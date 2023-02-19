Mast rallies Bradley to 60-58 victory over Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Rienk Mast had a go-ahead four-point play with 20 seconds left and Bradley notched its eighth straight win with a 50-48 victory over Southern Illinois on Sunday.

Mast finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Braves (21-8, 14-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja’Shon Henry added 12 points and five rebounds. Zek Montgomery scored nine.

Marcus Domask finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Salukis (20-9, 12-6).

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Bradley visits Valparaiso and Southern Illinois hosts Northern Iowa.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .