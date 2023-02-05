Smith’s double-double leads Mississippi St. past Missouri

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) gets past Mississippi State forward Will McNair Jr. (13) on his way to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) gets past Mississippi State forward Will McNair Jr. (13) on his way to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 25 points and collected 12 rebounds and Mississippi State won its third straight, beating Missouri 63-52 on Saturday night.

The effort marked Smith’s 10th-career double-double. The only active player in the SEC with more career double-doubles is Oscar Tshiebewe of Kentucky with 25. Smith finished 8-for-12 shooting and made 9 of 12 at the foul line.

D.J. Jeffries, Cameron Matthews and reserve Tyler Stevenson each scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (15-8, 3-7), who never trailed.

Backup Deandre Gholston scored 12 for Missouri (17-6, 5-5) which scored a season low and saw its three-game win streak come to an end. Dmoi Hodge scored 11 and Kobe Brown 10.

The Tigers shot 16 of 50 including 6 for 23 from (26%) 3-point range. Missouri entered shooting 43% at home but just 20% on the road.

Missouri used a 10-0 run established by a pair Brown layups wrapped around a pair of 3s by Nick Honor to reduce the Tigers’ deficit to 45-41 with 10:38 left. But Mississippi State countered and went on to outscore the Tigers 15-2 over close to the next seven minutes to seal it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mississippi State has won seven straight since 2018-19 and 12 of the last 13 meetings in the series dating to 2014-15. Overall, the Bulldogs have a 13-5 series advantage, winning eight of nine meetings in Starkville.

Missouri hosts South Carolina on Tuesday. Mississippi State hosts LSU on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25