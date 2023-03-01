Southeast Missouri State Redhawks play in OVC Tournament against the Lindenwood Lions

Lindenwood Lions (11-20, 6-12 OVC) vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-16, 10-8 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southeast Missouri State -5.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and Lindenwood Lions play in the OVC Tournament.

The Redhawks are 10-8 against OVC opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. Southeast Missouri State is seventh in the OVC in rebounding averaging 31.7 rebounds. Josh Earley leads the Redhawks with 4.7 boards.

The Lions are 6-12 in OVC play. Lindenwood is 6-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earley is averaging 7.7 points for the Redhawks. Phillip Russell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Kevin Caldwell Jr. is averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 81.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

