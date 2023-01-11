Southeast Missouri State and Lindenwood face off for conference

Lindenwood Lions (7-10, 2-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-10, 2-2 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phillip Russell and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks host Chris Childs and the Lindenwood Lions in OVC action.

The Redhawks have gone 3-2 in home games. Southeast Missouri State ranks sixth in the OVC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 6.3.

The Lions are 2-2 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood has a 3-8 record against teams above .500.

The Redhawks and Lions meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell is scoring 16.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Childs is averaging 14.5 points for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 74.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .