Pirates’ Nick Kingham hit hard in loss, leaving rotation in question

Clint Hurdle didn’t like taking that walk to the mound in the fourth inning Thursday night to replace his starting pitcher. His bullpen could have done without the added stress.

But Nick Kingham left his manager no choice, giving up six runs, seven hits (two homers) and four walks while facing only 20 batters in the trigger to the Pirates’ 12-6 loss to the New York Mets.

“There just wasn’t anything good happening for Nick as far as getting consistent execution,” Hurdle said. “It’s one of those games that bites you in the big leagues. You have them.”

An announced crowd of 21,981 at PNC Park saw the Pirates (53-51) lose their second game in a row after their 11-game winning streak ended Wednesday. They have dropped eight games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. Meanwhile, the Cubs, who come to PNC Park for two pivotal games next week, appear on the verge of bolstering their starting rotation by acquiring Cole Hamels from the Texas Rangers.

The question hovering over the team is this: Can the Pirates stay in contention for at least a wild-card berth in the playoffs with Kingham, a rookie who has 11 career starts, in the rotation. Complicating matters as the trade deadline approaches Tuesday is the reality that Kingham (5-5) had won his previous three starts after losing four of five.

Kingham said the game spiraled out of his control with two outs in the first inning when Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer off one of his best pitches: the changeup.

“It all went downhill from there,” Kingham said. “I got behind early on, put me in a hole, behind in the count, had to really figure out what to throw.”

Kingham was far from the only culprit in the loss to the Mets (43-57), the last-place team in the National League East.

The Pirates committed three errors: second baseman Josh Harrison on a ground ball, third baseman David Freese on a throw to first and catcher Francisco Cervelli when he dropped a foul pop in his first game off the concussion disabled list.

On paper, the lineup appeared to be compromised by injuries to left fielder Corey Dickerson (hamstring) and center fielder Starling Marte (wrist). But Jordan Luplow replaced Dickerson, who’s hitting .318, and ripped a triple and a single while batting leadoff for the second time in his career.

He also ran down two fly balls in left field late in the game -- one in which he made a catch over his shoulder at the wall and another diving into foul territory with the Pirates trailing 12-5 in the ninth inning.

“I love having the pitchers’ back and I love having them knowing if it’s hit out there I have a good chance of catching it,” Luplow said.

Adam Frazier, who didn’t start because Sean Rodriguez got the nod to replace Marte, came off the bench and hit two doubles. That gives Frazier three in the past two games.

“He’s been working hard down there (in Triple-A Indianapolis),” Hurdle said. “He kept fighting, kept grinding with his swings, getting it where he wanted to get it.”

The Pirates got two-run homers from Freese and Harrison but only five other hits. They were hitless in five innings.

“We were just rough in too many different areas to overcome what they were able to put on the board,” Hurdle said.

The truth was the Pirates simply were outplayed by a last-place team with serious injury issues only two days after winning two in a row from the Cleveland Indians, a first-place team.

“It’s baseball,” Kingham said. “It’s up and down. You minimize the lows, and you’re never as high as you think you are. Try to stay even keel.”