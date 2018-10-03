As loser in 2 of 3 games, Yankees’ Andrew McCutchen spouts off on wild-card format

Andrew McCutchen is familiar with MLB’s wild-card play-in game.

He’s been on the losing end of it twice.

And on the winning end of it once -- the Pittsburgh Pirates’ first postseason appearance in 21 years when Johnny Cueto famously, and literally, dropped the ball at PNC Park in 2013.

Now, heading into the American League Wild Card game against the Oakland Athletics as a member of the New York Yankees, McCutchen said in an interview with Newsday that he is not a fan of the wild-card format.

“When do we ever play one game during the season?” McCutchen told Newsday. “I don’t know. It’s just kind of tough to know you’re having one game to decide who goes home.”

After winning in their first appearance, the Pirates lost in the wild-card game to the Giants and Cubs in 2014 and 2015, respectively, by 4-0 and 8-0 scores.

McCutchen went a combined 4 for 10 in the three games.

Despite being no fan of the format, McCutchen knows it could be worse: He could be sitting at home watching the proceedings, like he did the past two seasons with the Pirates.

And like he would have been if the Giants hadn’t traded him to the Yankees in August.

“It doesn’t get much better than this, honestly,” McCutchen told Newsday. “I could easily be home right now, just be at the house flipping through the channels, watching baseball games. I’ve done that the past couple of years. So to be here, I’m enjoying it and I’m pretty humbled to be here.”