A new beginning for Pirates’ Tyler Glasnow, final tuneup for Ivan Nova

By Jerry Dipaola
 
BRADENTON, Fla. — Pirates manager Clint Hurdle can’t ignore what Tyler Glasnow has done this spring.

A total of 25 strikeouts in five outings, including six Saturday in his first relief outing this year, helping the Pirates defeat the Tampa Bay Rays, 7-5, at LECOM Park.

But the reality is this: “It’s spring training,” Hurdle said.

“Those are good numbers. In another three days, you’re going to wipe them all out and we’re going to start for real and see where we can take it.”

But here’s the other reality: “It’s going to help his confidence,” Hurdle said. “We believe in him.”

Glasnow’s belief in himself is growing, too.

“Last year around this time, I was not so confident,” he said “It’s baby steps to get back to where I am. I’m encouraged by that.”

Glasnow, who has struggled with control in the past, was in command of his pitches, with no walks — the third time this spring — no three-ball counts and five batters retired on three or fewer pitches.

Even though he’s been a starter almost exclusively in his pro career, Glasnow said he has embraced his bullpen opportunity. It gets him in the big leagues after a 2-7 record and 7.69 ERA in 15 games (13 starts) last season.

“I like the quick warmup,” he said. “Once you get out there, you’re not thinking about relieving or starting. You’re just attacking hitters and getting out of innings.”

Glasnow didn’t get a chance to enter an inning with runners on base — he opened the fourth inning — but that will come soon enough when the season begins.

He wasn’t hoping for starting pitcher Ivan Nova to get in trouble, but he said he would have been comfortable if that situation arose.

“I don’t think it will be too crazy of an adjustment for me,” he said. “I’d be really comfortable doing that. You’re in the thick of it. For me and my personality, I’d be pretty comfortable coming in in the middle of an inning.”

Nova started in his final tuneup before opening day Thursday, when he’ll face the Tigers in Detroit. He threw three innings,with three strikeouts, allowing a walk, five hits and two runs.

Nova said catcher Francisco Cervelli encouraged him to make sure his sinker and four-seam fastball didn’t arrive at the same speed. He accomplished that, and Hurdle said he liked Nova’s changeup.

“He’s thrown it more than he’s ever thrown it before,” he said.

“I thought he had a very professional spring. He had a worksheet that he took great pride in accomplishing.”

“The swing on the (left-handers) was what I was looking for,” Nova said. “I had a good fastball down and in to lefties and down and away to lefties.

“I made some adjustments that I needed to do. I feel I did really well (all spring), especially today.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.