Neal Huntington not ready to discuss what repeated concussions mean to Francisco Cervelli’s future

By Jerry Dipaola
 
Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said it’s fair to ask if Francisco Cervelli’s catching -- or even playing -- career -- might be jeopardized by his lingering concussion symptoms.

But he added, “It’s early to ask both of those, and we don’t believe so.”

“Our first and primary concern at this point is Francisco Cervelli, his long-term well-being. We’re getting him the best available medical care that we can,” Huntington said. “We’re getting him the best available medical evaluations and recommendations that we can. And we’ll see where we go from there.”

Nonetheless, Huntington said Cervelli’s multiple concussions - four in one year - do raise questions about his future.

“There is concern that multiple concussions, where do we go long-term,” he said. “But I’m not at that point where we need to or want to have those discussions just yet. Our focus right now is getting him healthy, and then we’ll start to think about baseball at that point in time.”

Backup catcher Jacob Stallings, called to the majors to take Cervelli’s roster spot while he’s on the disabled list, is also concerned about his teammate.

“I feel bad for the guy,” Stallings said. “It’s not something he can control and it just keeps popping up. It gets scary.”

Stallings, who has caught for seven pro seasons after doing so in college and high school, said he gets hit in the face mask “every couple games.” But he said he has not experienced any significant issues.

“I guess I’m just lucky,” he said. “Honestly, I never really felt anything, knock on wood. They jar you a little bit sometimes, but I’ve never had any lingering effects.”

Deadline question

Huntington was asked where the team might try to improve the roster as the July 31 trading deadline approaches.

“The back end of the bullpen has done a nice job for an extended period of time, but you can always use a veteran there,” he said. “Our (starting) rotation has done a nice job. The loss of Chad Kuhl (forearm injury) hurts our depth a little bit, but then Clayton Holmes comes up and throws a really nice start.

“Our position player group has, again, shown the ability to play good baseball, so it’s an opportunity to just look and see where else can we be a little bit better and what’s the cost of doing so?”

Huntington didn’t comment on what Cervelli’s health might do to his trade value, but it can’t help. Also, veteran Josh Harrison, whose name has been mentioned in trade speculation, left the game Sunday with left hamstring discomfort.

Enjoying life

Stallings said his father, former Pitt basketball coach Kevin Stallings, is spending the summer at home in Nashville (Tenn.), playing golf, watching his daughter Jordan’s dance performances and attending baseball games.

Jacob’s promotion to the Pirates gives Stallings, who’s not coaching, another venue in which to watch his children perform.

“He hasn’t come (to Pittsburgh) yet I would imagine he would come at some point,” Jacob said.