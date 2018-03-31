FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

New training approach working wonders for Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli

 
Share

BRADENTON, Fla. — A look at Francisco Cervelli’s three years with the Pirates shows a steady decline in almost every statistical category.

After playing in 130 games in 2015 — 40 percent more than he played in any league, anywhere — Cervelli signed a three-year, $31 million contract extension May 17, 2016, that brought him security, but was followed by misfortune.

That night, he was 3 for 5 with one of his 13 career stolen bases. The future looked bright, but it got hazy in a hurry.

Other news
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

He was on the disabled list within a month after surgery to repair a hook in the hamate bone in his left wrist. He was hit in the head by a pitch Aug. 2 in Atlanta. Eight days later, he left a game with left wrist discomfort.

By the end of the season, he had played in only 101 games, and his batting average fell 31 points from .295 the previous year.

Last season, he was on the disabled list four times: twice for a concussion, one each for the wrist and a quad injury. He didn’t play after Aug. 26, and before that, he participated in half the games (81) with a career-low .249 average.

The concussions were problematic because they weren’t his first. In 2012 with the New York Yankees, he suffered a concussion in a home-plate collision and visited a specialist.

There isn’t much Cervelli can do about errant pitches, foul tips and collisions when the baseball and a runner greet him at the same time. But he took action this offseason, anyway, to get his body right.

Cervelli hired a new trainer who taught him Brazilian jiu-jitsu, emphasizing movement of his joints, not fighting.

“This guy is amazing, very positive,” Cervelli said. “He made me believe there are other ways to make my body feel good.

“It was weird, all the movement. I couldn’t move. Little by little, I started picking it up, and it started making sense.”

The results are leading Cervelli to believe he can stay healthy this season.

“I feel like a little kid. It’s amazing. I’m flexible again,” he said.

“I’ve always been flexible, but the last couple years because of injuries I had a lot of bad habits. Now, I put in quality work and I feel great.”

Cervelli, 32, figured the new training method wouldn’t work without the right fuel. He did something about that, too.

“No gluten, no dairy, no fried food,” he said of his new diet. “I try to put the right gas in my car. I’m a Ferrari. I want to treat my car the right way.

“I want to play for a long time.”

Cervelli was 1 for 3 on Monday in an 11-8 Pirates victory against the Minnesota Twins to put his spring average at .391. He has been swinging the bat well after going hitless in his first four games.

He had three doubles in two games earlier this month. He has six hits in his past 10 at-bats, including two home runs.

The blasts are significant because he went from September 2015 to September 2016 hitting only one.

Having Cervelli healthy for a full season would be one step toward respectability, if not contention, in the National League Central.

Cervelli believes the Pirates will surprise the doubters.

“I want to invite people to see with their eyes. We are hungry,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter what happened in the offseason. There are still quality players here. I don’t care what people say. I don’t care what place they put us.

“The only people who have to believe is us.

“Get dirty every day. That’s the only way we can do it. The way we have been working here is what (those outside the locker room) cannot see.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.