New York City FC brings draw streak into matchup against Atlanta United

New York City FC (4-7-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (7-4-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Atlanta United FC -130, NYCFC +319, Draw +285; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC faces Atlanta United after playing to a draw in three straight games.

United is 4-3-6 against Eastern Conference teams. United has a 3-1 record in matches decided by one goal.

NYCFC is 2-5-6 against Eastern Conference teams. NYCFC ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference drawing 77 corner kicks, averaging 4.3 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giorgos Giakoumakis has 10 goals for United. Thiago Almada has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Santiago Rodriguez has four goals and one assist for NYCFC. Gabe Segal has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-3-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NYCFC: 1-5-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Erik Lopez (injured), Santiago Sosa (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Giorgos Giakoumakis (injured).

NYCFC: Thiago Martins Bueno (injured), Maxime Chanot (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .