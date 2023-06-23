Pulido and Sporting Kansas City host the Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire (4-6-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (5-9-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Sporting Kansas City -139, Chicago +347, Draw +296; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Alan Pulido leads Sporting Kansas City into a matchup with the Chicago Fire after a two-goal performance against the LA Galaxy.

Sporting KC is 4-4-1 in home games. Pulido paces the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with seven. Sporting KC has scored 23 goals.

The Fire are 2-5-2 in road games. Kei Kamara paces the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with five goals. The Fire have scored 24.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pulido has scored seven goals and added one assist for Sporting KC. Erik Thommy has two goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kamara has five goals and one assist for the Fire. Georgios Koutsias has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 5-2-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Fire: 2-4-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 2.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: William Agada (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Graham Zusi (injured), Cameron Duke (injured), Andreu Fontas (injured), Kayden Pierre (injured), Marinos Tzionis (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured).

Fire: Carlos Teran (injured), Chris Mueller (injured), Javier Casas (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .