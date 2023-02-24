AP NEWS
Seattle Sounders host the Colorado Rapids for season opener

By The Associated PressFebruary 24, 2023 GMT

Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Seattle -125, Colorado +309, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders start the season at home against the Colorado Rapids.

The Sounders were 12-17-5 overall during the 2022 season while going 9-5-3 at home. The Sounders scored 47 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Rapids went 11-13-10 overall and 1-11-5 on the road in the 2022 season. The Rapids averaged 1.4 goals on 4.6 shots on goal per game last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: None listed.

Rapids: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

