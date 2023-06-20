Vancouver Whitecaps take road losing streak into game with the Colorado Rapids

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5-5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (2-9-7, 14th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Colorado +135, Vancouver +188, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps travel to the Colorado Rapids looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

The Rapids are 2-4-6 against Western Conference opponents. The Rapids have a 1-6 record in matches decided by one goal.

The Whitecaps are 4-5-6 against Western Conference teams. Brian White leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the league with six goals. The Whitecaps have scored 27.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lalas Abubakar has scored two goals for the Rapids. Connor Ronan has one goal and three assists over the past 10 games.

White has six goals and one assist for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 1-6-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Max (injured), Jack Price (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Diego Rubio (injured).

Whitecaps: Ali Ahmed (injured), Alessandro Schopf (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .