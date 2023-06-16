AP NEWS
New York City FC takes shutout streak into matchup against the Columbus Crew

By The Associated PressJune 16, 2023 GMT

Columbus Crew (8-6-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (4-7-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: NYCFC +117, Columbus +217, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC comes into a matchup with the Columbus Crew after securing two straight shutout wins.

NYCFC is 2-5-5 in Eastern Conference play. NYCFC ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 69 shots on goal, averaging 4.1 per game.

The Crew are 5-5-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew are 10th in the Eastern Conference allowing just 25 goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Pereira has four goals and three assists for NYCFC. Santiago Rodriguez has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Lucas Zelarrayan has scored eight goals with seven assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

    • LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 2-5-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

    Crew: 4-4-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

    NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Thiago Martins Bueno (injured), Maxime Chanot (injured).

    Crew: Gustavo Vallecilla (injured), Will Sands (injured), Milos Degenek (injured).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

