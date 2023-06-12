AP NEWS
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated PressJune 13, 2023 GMT

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned INF/OF Nik Solak to Toledo (IL). Reinstated OF Matt Vierling from the 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of OF Dairon Blanco from Omaha (IL). Designated OF Jackie Bradley, Jr. for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired INF Danny Murphy from Long Island (Atlantic League) and assigned him to Salt lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Kyle Garlick to St. Paul (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Ty Adcock from Arkansas (TL). Placed RHP Penn Murfee on the 15-day IL. Transferred LHP Robbie Ray from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Pete Fairbanks to the Florida complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated C Carson Kelly from the 60-day IL, LHP Joe Mantiply from the 15-day IL and OF Kyle Lewis from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Kevin Ginkel and C Jose Herrera to Reno. Designated LHP Anthony Misiewicz for assignment.

    • MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP J.B. Bukauskas from the 15-day IL.

    NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with 1B Luke Voit on a minor league contract and assigned him to Syracuse (IL).

    ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Ryan Helsley on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 10. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from Memphis (IL).

    SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Keaton Winn from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Tristan Beck to Sacramento.

    Minor League Baseball

    Frontier League

    EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released RHPs Alejandro Aretaga and Amuary Telemaco, Jr.

    NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF Jose Guzman and OF Vin Martin.

    WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Justin Gossen-Brown and LHP Ray Pacella. Released LHP Zach Blankenship and RHP Anthony Boix.

    FOOTBALL

    National Football league

    ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Brandon Smith. Released WR Auden Tate.

    LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DL Desjuan Johnson to a rookie contract.

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed DT Justus Tavai. Waived RB James Robinson ad CB Tae Hayes.

    Canadian Football League

    WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Brad Muhummad and DT Miles Fox.

    HOCKEY

    National Hockey League

    FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed G Ludovic Waeber to a one-year, entry-level contract.

    SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed C Filip Bystedt to a three-year, entry-level contract.

    Minor League Hockey

    American Hockey League

    COACHELLA VALLEY — Added F Tucker Robertson to active roster.

    SOCCER

    Major League Soccer

    MLS — Named Chris McGowan executive vice president, chief club performance officer.

    NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D/M Peyton Miller to a four-year contract and assigned him to New England Revolution II (MLS Next Pro) through the end of 2023.

    COLLEGE

    MARYLAND — Named Matt Swope head baseball coach.

