Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Brennan Bernardino from Worcester (IL). Optioned RHP Brayan Bello to Worcester.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Joe Kelly from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Lucas Giolito on the bereavement list.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Bailey Ober to St. Paul (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Adrian Martinez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 23. Designated INF Dermis Garcia for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Adam Cimber on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Nate Pearson from Buffalo (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled LHP Tommy Henry from Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Drey Jameson to Reno.
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated 3B Jason Vosier for assignment. Selected the contract of RF Henry Ramos from Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled OF Brenton Doyle from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned INF Elehuris Montero to Albuquerque.
MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of LHP Sean Nolin from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned RHP George Soriano to Jacksonville.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Matt Bush on the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Javy Guerra for assignment. Recalled RHP Jake Cousins from Nashville (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Alex Claudio from Nashville.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated OFs Mitch Haniger and Austin Slater from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Darin Ruf on the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Brett Wisely to Sacramento (PCL).
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
FREDERICK ATLANTIC PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL — Signed INF Starlin Castro.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Atlanta G Dejounte Murray for one game without pay for making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official during an April 23 game against Boston.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIORE RAVENS — Re-signed DB Kevon Seymour.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released CB Harrison Hand.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released LB Davante Bond, TE Ian Bunting and DB Isaac Taylor-Stuart.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Traded QB Aaron Rodgers and their 2023 first-round draft pick and a fifth-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for their 2023 first-round pick, a second-round pick and a sixth- round pick.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DL A’Shawn Robinson to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed C Connor McGovern.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed TE Tyree Jackson to his exclusive rights tender. Released S Marquise Blair.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed WR Miles Boykin.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned F Cameron Hills from Rockford (AHL) to Indy (ECHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Jesper Wallstedt from Iowa (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FYERS — Announced the retirement of D Justin Braun.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled G Arvid Holm from Manitoba (AHL).
American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Marek Alscher to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned G Nolan Maier to Reading (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned D Andrew Pereott to Indy (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired C Roni Hirvonen.
UTICAL COMETS — Assigned D Jarrod Gourley to Adirondack (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Greenville D Tyler Inamoto for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of a high-sticking infraction during an April 23 game against Jacksonville. Fined Jacksonville D Jacob Friend an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during an April 23 game against Greenville.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Colin Long from reserve. Placed F Erik Middendorf and D Ivan Chukarov on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Placed F Logan Nijhoff on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Luke Santerno from reserve. Placed F Keeghan Howdeshell on reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Signed G Reid Cooper to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Activated F Nick Master from reserve, Placed F Austin Albrecht on reserve.
READING ROYALS — Placed G Kaden Fulcher on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated Fs Lawton Courtnall, Ryan Scarfo and Bear Hughes from reserve. Placed Fs Austin Magera and Jackson Leppard and D Matt Anderson on reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Suspended D.C. United D Mohanad Jeahze after he was arrested for assault in Sweden.
LA GALAXY — Signed M Gino Vivi to a one-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Traded 2023 international roster spot to LA Galaxy for #162,500 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM).
SPORTING KC — Signed D Mo Abualnadi and Ms Ethan Bryant and Sebastian Cruz to short-term loan contracts.
COLLEGE
DAYTON — Named Jermaine Henderson assistant men’s basketball coach.