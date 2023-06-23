Inter Miami brings losing streak into game against the Philadelphia Union

Inter Miami CF (5-12-0, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (9-5-4, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Philadelphia -228, Inter Miami CF +536, Draw +385; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami will try to stop a six-game skid when it visits the Philadelphia Union.

The Union are 8-4-3 in conference games. The Union are second in the Eastern Conference with 88 shots on goal, averaging 4.9 per game.

Miami is 5-9-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 3-9 record in matches decided by one goal.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. Miami won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Carranza has nine goals and two assists for the Union. Mikael Uhre has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

Josef Martinez has scored four goals and added one assist for Miami. Leonardo Campana has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 7-1-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Miami: 3-7-0, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.0 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Alejandro Bedoya (injured).

Miami: Ryan Sailor (injured), Gregore (injured), Jean Mota (injured), Dixon Arroyo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .