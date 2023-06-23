Inter Miami brings losing streak into game against the Philadelphia Union
Inter Miami CF (5-12-0, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (9-5-4, third in the Eastern Conference)
Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Philadelphia -228, Inter Miami CF +536, Draw +385; over/under is 3.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami will try to stop a six-game skid when it visits the Philadelphia Union.
The Union are 8-4-3 in conference games. The Union are second in the Eastern Conference with 88 shots on goal, averaging 4.9 per game.
Miami is 5-9-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 3-9 record in matches decided by one goal.
Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. Miami won the last meeting 2-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Carranza has nine goals and two assists for the Union. Mikael Uhre has scored four goals over the past 10 games.
Josef Martinez has scored four goals and added one assist for Miami. Leonardo Campana has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.
Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, with expectations of stardom
Chris Paul traded to Warriors, Jordan Poole sent to Wizards, source tells AP
Spurs draft Wembanyama and now look for French phenom to help end NBA playoff drought
Overturned outs are prompting confusion, frustration over MLB's blocking-the-plate rule
LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 7-1-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.
Miami: 3-7-0, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.0 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Alejandro Bedoya (injured).
Miami: Ryan Sailor (injured), Gregore (injured), Jean Mota (injured), Dixon Arroyo (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.