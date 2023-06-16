Orlando City takes shutout streak into matchup with the New England Revolution

Orlando City SC (7-4-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (8-3-6, second in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : New England -120, Orlando City SC +308, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City comes into a matchup against the New England Revolution after notching two straight shutout wins.

The Revolution are 5-2-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Revolution are 3-0-2 when they score more than two goals.

Orlando is 4-3-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 4-0-1 when it scores two goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil has scored six goals and added three assists for the Revolution. Emmanuel Boateng has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

Facundo Torres has five goals and two assists for Orlando. Ercan Kara has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 3-2-5, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Orlando: 5-2-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Damian Rivera (injured), Brandon Bye (injured), Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured).

Orlando: Abdi Salim (injured), Luca Petrasso (injured), Gaston Gonzalez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .