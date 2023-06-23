New England Revolution host Toronto in conference play
Toronto FC (3-6-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (9-3-6, second in the Eastern Conference)
Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: New England -156, Toronto FC +385, Draw +313; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution and Toronto meet in conference action.
The Revolution are 6-2-6 in Eastern Conference games. The Revolution are eighth in the MLS giving up 22 goals.
Toronto is 3-5-6 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up 24 goals.
The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Revolution won the last game 2-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil has scored seven goals and added three assists for the Revolution. Emmanuel Boateng has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.
Lorenzo Insigne has scored three goals and added two assists for Toronto. Richie Laryea has two assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 4-2-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.
Toronto: 2-4-4, averaging 0.5 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Damian Rivera (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Christian Makoun (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured), Djordje Petrovic (injured).
Toronto: Alonso Coello (injured), Adama Diomande (injured), Victor Vazquez (injured), Michael Bradley (injured), Hugo Mbongue (injured), Tomas Romero (injured), Matt Hedges (injured), Sean Johnson (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.